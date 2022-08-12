RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems in Manassas, Virginia has been reapproved as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP).



Image Caption: Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.

Lockheed Martin’s Manassas facility is one of 37 STAR public and private sector worksites recognized by VOSH. The company is primarily engaged in the development of limited production and prototype sensors, navigation, and surveillance hardware and software for defense and security agencies. There are 1,241 full-time employees at the 1,200,000 square feet workspace located on a 176-acre site. This site is the only Lockheed Martin VPP STAR worksite in Virginia and one of five Lockheed Martin VPP STAR participants in the nation.

The Virginia VPP recognizes and promotes exceptional safety and health management systems for Virginia’s employers in all industries. In VPP, the participant’s management, workers, and VOSH establish a cooperative relationship that encourages continuous improvement in worksite safety performance.

Acceptance into Virginia’s VPP is confirmation and recognition that an employer has achieved safety and health excellence well above their industry peers. The VOSH VPP administers the Virginia STAR, Virginia Challenge, VADOC Challenge, Virginia BEST, and Virginia BUILT programs. For more information about this program or the other services we offer, visit our website at https://www.doli.virginia.gov/voluntary-protection-program/

The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) program is financed in part by a grant from the U. S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), under §23(g) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970.

The Virginia On-Site Consultation Cooperative Agreement program is financed in part by a grant from the U. S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), under §21(d) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970.

