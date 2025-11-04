EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada, Nov. 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Thunderstorms become an opportunity for courage, teamwork, and discovery in “Gabe & Dre Take on the Thundermaker” by Yahozka Godfrey (ISBN: 978-0228857495; released December 2024 by Tellwell Publishing). This imaginative picture book invites young readers to see the wonder behind nature’s loudest moments and the lessons that come with them.



Image caption: Yahozka Godfrey Turns Childhood Curiosity into Courage in “Gabe & Dre Take on the Thundermaker.”

When thunder booms, brothers Gabe and Dre discover it’s not something to fear – it’s the Thundermaker at work! Their curiosity whisks them away to the Thundermaker’s mystical realm, where a magical misstep turns into a powerful lesson about responsibility, teamwork, and courage.

“Watching my own kids explore the world and push their boundaries inspired me to create this story,” says Godfrey. “I wanted to teach them – and other children – about responsibility and consequences, but in a fun and imaginative way. ‘Gabe & Dre Take on the Thundermaker’ is about turning fear into fascination.”

Vibrantly illustrated and filled with warmth, “Gabe & Dre Take on the Thundermaker” captures the boundless imagination of childhood. Beyond its playful adventure, the story encourages children to face their fears, learn from mistakes, and understand that even small actions can have big effects.

Yahozka Godfrey lives in Edmonton, Alberta, with her husband and three sons. Inspired by her children’s curiosity and creativity, she writes stories that celebrate family, love, and the everyday magic of growing up. Her work reflects her belief that storytelling can help children build confidence and emotional awareness in a joyful, engaging way.

“Gabe & Dre Take on the Thundermaker” is available now in print and digital formats through Amazon and major online book retailers.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Yahozka Godfrey

Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca

Buy Link (Amazon): https://a.co/d/3OZJgVg

Genre: Children’s Picture Book

Released: December 2024

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9780228857495

Publisher: Tellwell

News Source: Tellwell Publishing