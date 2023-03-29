LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 29, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — KROST has been recognized as a Top 100 Firm by Accounting Today for the third year in a row. The firm ranked 72nd with a 16.60% change in revenue from the previous year. In addition, KROST has also been named a Regional Leader of 2023. The firm recently launched a new service, KROST Fund Admin Solutions, to further assist and add value for their clients.



“We at KROST are once again honored to be recognized as a Top 100 Firm and a Regional Leader for 2023 by Accounting Today. It is through the hard work and dedication of our team that we have been able to consistently achieve this type of success. I am truly grateful to all of our team members who are so committed to excellent service and our mission, simplifying the complex,” said Jason Melillo, CPA, CEO

Accounting Today’s Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders are the annual rankings of leading national and local firms, as well as their chief executives’ take on the major issues facing their firms, and their strategies for success for the year and beyond. The awards recognize the largest tax and accounting firms by revenue, both regional and nationwide. Previously, Accounting Today has named KROST a Top 100 Firm in 2022 and 2021, Fastest Growing Firm in 2021 and 2018, a Top Regional Leader in 2019, and a Top Firm to Watch in 2017. To view the full list of KROST’s awards and recognition, please visit KROSTCPAs.com/awards.

Accounting Today is the leading information resource for public accountants – serving the community of professionals who provide tax preparation, bookkeeping, auditing, financial planning, and business advisory and consulting services to individuals and small businesses. Accounting Today is sharply focused on the industry’s most important concerns, including tax law, accounting standards, technology, audit and assurance, and wealth management. Its analysis and breaking news, opinion and expert advice, and practical business-building ideas enable partners, principals and practitioners to make informed decisions about their business and the clients they serve.

ABOUT KROST CPAS & CONSULTANTS:

Established in 1939 in Pasadena, California, KROST is a full-service Certified Public Accounting and Consulting firm serving clients across various industries. Our focus is on recognizing opportunities and creating value for clients by equipping them with the tools to make better business and financial decisions for the future. As trusted advisors, clients depend on KROST to provide timely information, innovative solutions, and result-driven teamwork to ensure success. Along with providing traditional services, such as Tax, Accounting, and Assurance & Advisory, KROST also provides special services, including Client Accounting Services (CAS), Mergers & Acquisitions, Wealth Management, Tax Specialty Services, KROST Business Intelligence (KBI), and KROST Fund Admin Solutions.

