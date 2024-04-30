LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 30, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For the fourth year in a row, Accounting Today has named KROST a Top 100 Firm. The firm ranked 82nd on the list by continuing to expand its services. In addition, KROST has once again earned the title of Regional Leader for the second year in a row, marking its third recognition in this category. From receiving these accolades to celebrating its 85th anniversary this year, KROST has reached another milestone in 2024.



“On behalf of everyone at KROST, we are deeply honored to be recognized as Accounting Today’s Top 100 Firm and Regional Leader of 2024. The firm could not have achieved this without the support and diligence of our staff, who made this possible. I am greatly appreciative of the contributions and dedication of our team members. In recognition of our ongoing commitment to provide excellence, we will continue to work harder to achieve even greater success,” said Jason C. Melillo, CPA, KROST CEO.

Accounting Today’s Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders lists include data analysis of leading national and local firms, as well as their chief executives’ take on the major issues facing their firms and their strategies for success for the year and beyond. The awards rank the largest regional and nationwide tax and accounting firms by revenue. Previously, Accounting Today has named KROST a Top 100 Firm in 2023, 2022, and 2021, as well as a Regional Leader in 2023 and 2019. In addition, the firm has also been recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Firms in 2021 and 2018, and a Top Firm to Watch in 2017. To view the full list of KROST’s awards and recognition, visit KROSTCPAs.com/awards.

Accounting Today is the leading information resource for public accountants – serving the community of professionals who provide tax preparation, bookkeeping, auditing, financial planning, and business advisory and consulting services to individuals and small businesses. Accounting Today is sharply focused on the industry’s most important concerns, including tax law, accounting standards, technology, audit and assurance, and wealth management. Its analysis and breaking news, opinion and expert advice, and practical business-building ideas enable partners, principals, and practitioners to make informed decisions about their business and the clients they serve.

ABOUT KROST CPAS & CONSULTANTS:

Established in 1939 in Pasadena, California, KROST is a full-service Certified Public Accounting and Consulting firm serving individual and business clients of various sizes and industries. As trusted advisors, clients depend on KROST to provide timely information, innovative solutions, and result-driven teamwork to ensure success. KROST’s mission is to simplify the complex and provide expert services that make your life easier. Along with providing traditional services, such as Tax, Accounting, and Assurance & Advisory, they also provide special services, including Client Accounting Services (CAS), Mergers & Acquisitions, Wealth Management, Tax Specialty Services, KROST Business Intelligence (KBI), and KROST Fund Admin Solutions.

News Source: KROST CPAs and Consultants