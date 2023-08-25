LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 25, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — KROST, a leading CPA and consulting firm, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Matthew Weber to the esteemed position of Principal. Matthew’s dedication, experience, and exceptional contributions have led to this well-deserved advancement within the organization.



Matthew Weber, who joined KROST’s tax practice in July 2015, brings with him over a decade of experience in public accounting, having embarked on his career journey in 2010. His passion for intricate tax matters, strategic financial planning, and client-centered solutions has propelled him to the forefront of the industry. Prior to his current role, Matt served as a Tax Manager at a Big 4 firm in Los Angeles, showcasing his commitment to excellence.

As a Tax Director at KROST, Matt has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of federal and multi-state tax compliance and consulting for individuals, corporations, and partnerships. His expertise spans across a wide range of industries, including financial services, real estate, entertainment, restaurants, technology, and manufacturing. Matt’s insights have played an instrumental role in simplifying complex financial challenges for clients.

CEO, Jason Melillo expressed his excitement about Matt’s promotion, stating, “Matt Weber’s journey and achievements at KROST exemplify our dedication to providing unparalleled expertise to our clients. As he assumes the role of Principal, we are excited to see him further elevate our services and contribute to the success of our clients.”

As Principal, Matt will continue to lead the charge in delivering top-tier client-centered solutions, fostering innovation, and contributing to the continued growth of KROST.

About KROST:

Established in 1939 in Pasadena, California, KROST is a full-service Certified Public Accounting and Consulting firm serving individual and business clients of various sizes and industries. With a team of experienced professionals, KROST is committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive growth and success. Smaller-scale businesses can receive resources that are otherwise not accessible to them through talented professionals who have experience working with multimillion-dollar corporations and individuals.

