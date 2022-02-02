PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fanplayr, a global leader for e-commerce intelligence solutions, continues to expand its presence in the European market with the opening of a new office in Spain, with the goal of promoting brands that operate in retail, tourism, telecommunications, automotive, banking, energy, insurance and entertainment.



PHOTO CAPTION: Juan Sevillano, General Director of Fanplayr in Spain.

Fanplayr’s proprietary, patented predictive marketing technology, using artificial intelligence, enables unprecedented consumer segmentation based on user behavior to drive their clients’ growth in eCommerce channels or within their clients’ own site. Brands will also benefit from the extension of Fanplayr products that follow up even after a consumer has left the website: emails, SMS notifications, offers and other content of interest.

Even in an uncertain year of COVID and supply chain failures, clients of Fanplayr increased their digital business with Fanplayr products allowing them to improve the conversion rates of their websites for the sale of products or services.

At the head of the Spanish division of Fanplayr is Juan Sevillano, an experienced professional in the AdTech industry for more than two decades. Sevillano has worked for companies such as Yahoo, Microsoft, Amazon and Tradedoubler, including working for Amazon Spain as Head Of AdTech within the Amazon Advertising division. Most recently, Sevillano has served as general director for Spain and Portugal for the Rocket Fuel programmatic purchasing platform and for the global multi-channel ad server Sizmek.

“Our clients are delighted with Fanplayr’s behavioral prediction technology,” says Juan Sevillano, General Director of Fanplayr in Spain. “The analytical view of customer data coupled with its segmentation capabilities helps customers develop attractive campaigns that achieve a significant increase in their conversion rate, as well as have a profound impact on their overall results.”

Simon Yencken, co-founder and CEO of Fanplayr, points out: “Spain is a sufficiently mature market to welcome our predictive technology in key business and financial sectors. And I am sure that the implementation in this region will be something very beneficial for all the innovative brands that operate in Spain and want to offer the best digital experience for their customers.”

