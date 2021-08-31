PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fanplayr, a global leader in online behavioral personalization, artificial intelligence and user privacy, announced the introduction of its new anonymized user identification solution PrivacyID.

According to a UNCTD report COVID-19 accelerated the growth of e-commerce with more business being conducted online than ever before, including the use of sensitive data. As data breaches continue, privacy is a growing concern for most users on the web. At the same time, Google continues its plan to phase out third-party “cookies,” making it harder for online businesses and advertisers to track web users. Companies also must adhere to expanding state laws outlining user data protections and the penalties for breaches in user privacy.

Fanplayr‘s propriety solution, PrivacyID, protects user data by assigning user identifiers and anonymizing the information collected, allowing customers to access the information without breaking privacy regulations or compromising user security.

According to Rajiv Sunkara, CTO and co-founder of Fanplayr, privacy regulations and data breaches are growing concerns for most businesses. “Consent regulations are evolving and difficult to manage,” says Sunkara. “The changing landscape unfortunately has led to less accurate business analytics, reduced ability to identify visitors, and has dialed back some of the developments in user experience. We developed PrivacyID specifically to solve these issues.”

The technology behind PrivacyID is unique in that it allows for seamless use of the anonymized information, giving providers of third-party services access to the data while keeping it protected so there’s no disruption of integration with their services. Data is collected continuously any time a user interacts with a customer’s website or any of their third-party services such as SMS and email providers. Administration is simple with customers using a single dashboard to manage user identifier access within their organization and third-party service organizations.

“After more than a decade of providing personalization and artificial intelligence solutions to our customers, we’re confident PrivacyID will solve some of the pain points that have evolved with recent changes in regulations,” says Simon Yencken, CEO and co-founder of Fanplayr. “Our primary objective is to allow our customers to move forward with the advancements we’ve made in user experience and sales conversion, while maintaining the utmost integrity of their user data.”

Fanplayr has been granted provisional patent protection on the technology behind PrivacyID and will test the system with a select group of customers in 2021.

About Fanplayr:

Fanplayr is a global leader in e-commerce behavioral data, using machine learning and AI to enable businesses to increase conversion rates and revenue, collect more leads, and retarget visitors with personalized recommendations during and after the shopping experience. Fanplayr is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in New York, Buenos Aires, Brazil, Mexico, Milan, London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Hamburg, Melbourne and Tokyo.

