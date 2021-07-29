PALO ALTO, Calif., July 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fanplayr, a global leader in online behavioral personalization, artificial intelligence and user privacy, announces it has successfully achieved the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification.

Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 reports are intended to meet the needs of businesses that need detailed information and assurance about the controls at a service organization. The certification defines criteria for managing customer data based on five “trust service principles” – security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

SOC 2 Type 2 is an audit or recertification of the controls put in place which confirms suitability of the design and operating effectiveness and will generally provide a greater level of trust to a customer or business partner due to the increased visibility of systems in action.

Fanplayr has been recertified specifically for Security, Confidentiality, and Availability.

“We have an excellent track record of protecting data,” says Simon Yencken, CEO and co-founder of Fanplayr. “With data breaches continuing to be a worldwide problem, we cannot overstate the importance of maintaining safeguards to ensure the security of our customers’ data.”

Since acquiring and maintaining SOC 2 certifications can be relatively costly and time consuming, the process signals Fanplayr’s commitment to continue working with major companies who require SOC 2 compliance or proof of equivalent safeguards.

“The SOC 2 certification is recognized and respected worldwide,” said Rajiv Sunkara, CTO and co-founder of Fanplayr. “Establishing and maintaining SOC 2 compliance on an annual basis ensures everything we do is focused on the needs of our customers and the privacy of their data.”

About Fanplayr

Fanplayr is a global leader in e-commerce behavioral data, using machine learning and AI to enable businesses to increase conversion rates and revenue, collect more leads, and retarget visitors with personalized recommendations during and after the shopping experience. Fanplayr is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in New York, Buenos Aires, Brazil, Mexico, Milan, London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Hamburg, Melbourne and Tokyo.

Learn more at: https://fanplayr.com/

Media Contact:

Lacy Talton

(252) 467-5220

ltalton@percepture.com

News Source: Fanplayr