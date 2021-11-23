CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aldersgate is thrilled to host their Annual Festival of Lights driving tour on their campus on Saturday, December 4 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. This free event showcases thousands of twinkling lights, and visitors are encouraged to roll the windows down, wave at residents and listen to local musicians.



PHOTO CAPTION: 2020 Festival of Lights at Aldersgate.

“This amazing event was created last year as a way to bring the community together during Covid, in a safe way and for a much-needed cause,” said Brooks Shelley, Chief Branding & Community Engagement Officer. “Aldersgate welcomed more than 600 driving tour attendees and collected 1,400 lbs. of nonperishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank. The holiday celebration brought such joy to visitors, residents, and team members alike, that we wanted to bring it back again to spread holiday cheer.”

Aldersgate is grateful to both local and national sponsors for their assistance in making this event possible. See the list of sponsors at https://aldersgateliving.org/Lights/.

Donations of nonperishable food items are requested at entry to benefit Loaves & Fishes and Friendship Trays. Learn more about Loaves & Fishes and Friendship Trays at https://loavesandfishes.org/.

Entertainment along the drive will include the beloved Latin band, “Furia Tropikal,” as well as Impromptu Acapella (a division of Carolina Voices) and the Youth Group of the Ethiopian Community Association of Charlotte & Surrounding Areas. In keeping with Aldersgate’s commitment to fostering diversity, the featured bands and entertainment cross multiple cultures and traditions. Attendees will receive coffee mugs with hot chocolate packets and individually-wrapped cookies from Manolo’s Latin Bakery. Manolo’s Latin Bakery shares Aldersgate’s commitment to philanthropy and was the winner of the Tiptree World Bread Awards Heroes USA 2021 by the International Bakery Industry Exposition.

About Aldersgate:

Aldersgate is a nonprofit Life Plan Community that has been an integral part of Charlotte, NC for more than 70 years. Aldersgate is actively involved in redefining and shaping the future of senior living. Located on one of the largest green spaces in Mecklenburg County, our wooded campus is abundant in natural beauty. The community offers high quality life enrichment and a working environment for older adults and society at large, regardless of age, color, gender or sexual orientation.

Aldersgate provides an At Home service that is available to help Charlotte residents with grocery shopping, housekeeping and care, if needed. The community has earned numerous accreditations, such as CARF and SAGE Platinum. The Asbury Health & Rehabilitation Center at Aldersgate was honored by U.S. News & World Report: “Best Nursing Homes”; the local community voted Aldersgate “Best Retirement Living”; and The Charlotte Observer honored it with “Best Assisted Living.” Aldersgate is committed to helping residents thrive during this challenging and unprecedented time.

Learn more at: https://aldersgateliving.org/

