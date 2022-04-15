CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aldersgate Life Plan Community announced today that they won Charlotte Magazine’s Best of the Best award for 2022, recognizing them as the best senior living community in town by the voters in Charlotte.

“We are proud and honored to be a Charlotte Magazine BOB winner,” said Brooks Shelley, Chief Branding & Community Engagement Officer. “We would like to extend our thanks to the readership of Charlotte Magazine for this wonderful recognition.”

Aldersgate is a proud resident of East Charlotte. They are committed to getting involved in the greater community and giving back to their neighbors. Over the holidays they brought the community together with their annual Festival of Lights celebration that welcomed more than 600 driving tour attendees and collected over 1,000 lbs. of nonperishable food items to benefit Loaves & Fishes and Friendship Trays. Residents of Aldersgate actively take part in volunteer opportunities, including reading mentorship at the Summer Literacy Camp at ourBRIDGE for KIDS.

“Our mission is to honor elders and we are committed to creating and fostering diverse, caring communities where everyone has a voice and value,” added Shelley. “We strive to give elders their best day possible by creating fulfilling life experiences while partnering with others to create vibrant senior communities. Being recognized for living our mission and vision is extremely rewarding.”

About Aldersgate:

Aldersgate is a non-profit Life Plan Community that has been an integral part of Charlotte, North Carolina for more than 70 years. Aldersgate is actively involved in redefining and shaping the future of senior living. Located on one of the largest green spaces in Mecklenburg County, our wooded campus is abundant in natural beauty. The community offers premier lifestyle options for older adults regardless of age, color, gender or sexual orientation. Aldersgate provides an At Home care service that is available to help Charlotte residents with grocery shopping, housekeeping and health assistance.

The community has earned numerous accreditations, such as CARF and SAGE Platinum. The Asbury Health & Rehabilitation Center at Aldersgate was honored by U.S. News & World Report: “Best Nursing Homes”; the local community voted Aldersgate “Best Retirement Living”; and The Charlotte Observer honored it with “Best Assisted Living.” Aldersgate is committed to helping residents thrive during this challenging and unprecedented time.

For more information, visit: https://aldersgateliving.org/.

