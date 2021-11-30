CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aldersgate announces the celebration of its Annual Guardian Angel Tree offering, which lets donors dedicate a wooden angel ornament in honor of someone special. The Angel Tree is one way the community raises funds for the Guardian Angel Fund, which was created to give residents confidence through life’s unexpected turns.



PHOTO CAPTION: Guardian Angel Fund.

“If there’s one thing Aldersgate residents are known for, it’s bringing people together to celebrate friendship and make the world a better place,” said Karen Gipson, Chief Mission Advancement Officer. “The Guardian Angel Fund is just another expression of what happens when the community puts their energy behind a cause.”

Residents will celebrate the giving season on December 1, 2021 at the Aldersgate tree lighting ceremony. Angels can be dedicated in your own name, the name of a loved one, or anyone special who embodies the spirit of the Guardian Angel Fund.

When a minimum $25 contribution is made, a wooden angel is decorated with the dedicatee’s name, and is placed on the grand Wintergarden lobby tree. A designated team of resident artists decorates each ornament by hand, taking great care in each angel’s design. The Angel Tree is a symbol of hope and friendship in the community, and a reminder of Aldersgate’s commitment to supporting its residents.

With donor help, the Guardian Angel Fund will continue to support residents who need a little help making ends meet while living at Aldersgate. Aldersgate’s status as a nonprofit Life Plan Community places resident well-being at the center of their work. Aldersgate residents enjoy peace of mind knowing that they can remain at Aldersgate if they, through no fault of their own, outlive their resources. Supporting this fund allows you to be a “Guardian Angel” for residents who experience financial hardship—allowing Aldersgate residents to live with peace of mind and dignity.

Community members can donate by making a gift by check payable to Aldersgate Guardian Angel Fund, by donating online at https://aldersgateliving.org/guardian-angel-fund/, or by calling (704) 318-2009.

Aldersgate is a nonprofit Life Plan Community that has been an integral part of Charlotte NC for more than 70 years. Aldersgate is actively involved in redefining and shaping the future of senior living. Located on one of the largest green spaces in Mecklenburg County, our wooded campus is abundant in natural beauty. The community offers high quality life enrichment and a working environment for older adults and society at large, regardless of age, color, gender or sexual orientation. Aldersgate provides an At Home service that is available to help Charlotte residents with grocery shopping, housekeeping and care, if needed.

The community has earned numerous accreditations, such as CARF and SAGE Platinum. The Asbury Health & Rehabilitation Center at Aldersgate was honored by U.S. News & World Report: “Best Nursing Homes”; the local community voted Aldersgate “Best Retirement Living”; and The Charlotte Observer honored it with “Best Assisted Living.” Aldersgate is committed to helping residents thrive during this challenging and unprecedented time.

News Source: Aldersgate