CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aldersgate Life Plan Community announced today that they will be participating with their community of residents, staff as well as their overarching community in the Welcoming America Conference being held in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 18-20, 2022.

“At Aldersgate, we are committed to growing diversity throughout our community and believe that aging has the power to unite the world,” said Brooks Shelley, Chief Branding & Community Engagement Officer. “We look forward to sharing our experiences in serving our elders and expanding diversity awareness and inclusion to include the one ‘-ism’ that affects us all – ageism.”

The Welcoming Network is composed of more than 300 non-profits and local governments working to build more inclusive and welcoming communities for immigrants. Like Aldersgate, they are driven by the conviction that communities make better decisions when residents of all backgrounds, identities and perspectives are meaningfully engaged.

“Our mission is to honor elders and we are committed to creating and fostering diverse, caring communities where everyone has a voice and value,” added Shelley. “We strive to give elders their best day possible by creating fulfilling life experiences while partnering with others to create vibrant senior communities.”

Aldersgate was the first Life Plan Community in the country to onboard a Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Officer to help lead the community to live their mission. The community is a proud resident of East Charlotte and is committed to giving back to its neighbors. Over the holidays they brought their neighborhood together with their annual Festival of Lights celebration that welcomed more than 600 driving tour attendees and collected over 1,000 lbs of nonperishable food items to benefit Loaves & Fishes and Friendship Trays. Residents of Aldersgate take part in volunteer opportunities on an ongoing basis, including reading mentorship at the Summer Literacy Camp at ourBRIDGE for KIDS.

Aldersgate is a non-profit Life Plan Community that has been an integral part of Charlotte, North Carolina for more than 70 years. Aldersgate is actively involved in redefining and shaping the future of senior living. Located on one of the largest green spaces in Mecklenburg County, the wooded campus is abundant in natural beauty. The community offers premier lifestyle options for older adults regardless of age, color, gender or sexual orientation.

Aldersgate provides an At Home care service that is available to help Charlotte residents with grocery shopping, housekeeping and health assistance. The community has earned numerous accreditations, such as CARF and SAGE Platinum. The Asbury Health & Rehabilitation Center at Aldersgate was honored by U.S. News & World Report: “Best Nursing Homes”; the local community voted Aldersgate “Best Retirement Living”; and The Charlotte Observer honored it with “Best Assisted Living.” Aldersgate is committed to helping residents thrive during this challenging and unprecedented time.

For more information, visit https://aldersgateliving.org/.

News Source: Aldersgate