RED BANK, N.J., May 5, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, and Allied Van Lines, Inc., one of the world’s largest moving companies, have partnered together for the 9th year to fight food insecurity in the United States.

Allied Van Lines, and its parent company SIRVA Worldwide, Inc., joined Move For Hunger in 2013 and have been dedicated partners over the past nine years. To date, the Allied network of agencies has transported and provided over 5 million pounds of donations to food banks and pantries across the country; the equivalent of over 4 million meals to food insecure families, children, and individuals.

“Allied is fully committed to supporting our communities and those in need,” said Ricardo Ramos Seyffert, Marketing Director. “Our partnership with Move For Hunger provides our customers a simple solution to dispose of unwanted pantry items while giving back to the communities we serve and strengthens our commitment to fight hunger.”

Move For Hunger was founded in 2009 by Adam Lowy, the son of a third-generation mover, when he noticed that perfectly good food was being disposed of when people move. This sparked the idea for Move For Hunger, and, starting with his own family’s moving company and building from there. Move For Hunger now has a network of over 1,100 moving companies, including many of the world’s leading relocation management companies, and more than 2,500 multi-family apartment communities, all helping to fight to end hunger by collecting food items and delivering them to local food banks in the United States and Canada.

“Allied and SIRVA have been amazing partners in the fight against hunger,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “We’re grateful for their continued support in helping us provide meals to those in need.

About Move For Hunger:

Move For Hunger is working to end hunger and food waste in America. 42 million Americans struggle with hunger while 35% of the food produced in this country goes to waste. By mobilizing moving companies, multifamily apartment communities, corporations, and volunteers, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 26 million pounds of food to food banks – providing 22 million meals for those in need.

Get your company involved by registering to hold a food drive, fundraiser, or team building opportunity. Visit Move For Hunger to learn more about their work at www.moveforhunger.org

About Allied Van Lines:

Allied Van Lines is an award-winning moving and specialized transportation services company. Established in 1928, Allied is one of the world’s largest moving companies and a recognized global brand of SIRVA, Inc., a leader in providing worldwide moving and relocation services to corporations, consumers, and governments around the world. Allied has been recognized as “America’s Most Recommended Moving Company” by the Women’s Choice Award® and by Newsweek as delivering “America’s Best Customer Service.” Allied is the Official Partner of the Salvation Army, the Susan G Komen Foundation, and a top donor to Move for Hunger. Allied is a ProMover® member of the American Trucking Association. For more information, call 1-800-689-8684 or visit allied.com. USDOT 076235

MEDIA CONTACT:

Reyne Hirsch

Director of Public Relations

Move For Hunger / Outside the Box Media

513-378-4985

reyne@moveforhunger.org

News Source: Move For Hunger