LAS VEGAS, Nev., April 29, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fine jewelry has long been one of the most beloved Mother’s Day gifts. It’s personal, lasting, and chosen with love. To help find the perfect piece, the American Gem Society (AGS) turned to three AGS member jewelers who are also moms, asking them what trends they are noticing for Mother’s Day.



Image caption: Cigar band with multi-shaped stones by Dilamani.

“This Mother’s Day, we anticipate jewelry trends that feel personal, effortless, and meant to be lived in. Clients are gravitating toward pieces with meaning; birthstones, engravings, or symbolic designs because they tell a story rather than just making a statement. There’s a strong move toward ‘quiet luxury’—beautifully made gold pieces, soft organic shapes, and subtle gemstone accents that she can wear every single day,” says Alexis Padis, CGA, Padis Jewelry, San Francisco, Walnut Creek, and Napa, CA. “Color is also having a moment—emeralds, sapphires, and unique stones set in modern ways feel fresh, joyful, and incredibly giftable for moms who want something a little different.”

“What we’re seeing for 2026 isn’t just a shift in style, but a shift in mindset. Mother’s Day jewelry is moving away from overtly sentimental, one-time gifts toward a more style-driven approach with pieces that become part of her daily uniform,” says Courtney Sivard, CSA, B.C. Clark, Oklahoma City, OK. “Think refined, enduring staples: sculptural gold, modern pearls, classic dress watches, and diamond essentials that feel effortless yet intentional. It’s less about personalization and more about creating a signature look that’s practical for her life but polished enough to elevate it.

“We are trending with multi-shape diamonds, particularly mixed bezel and prong settings in earrings, necklaces, and rings that are perfect for anyone who loves a little edge with their elegance,” notes Sarah Person, CG, Exclusively Diamonds, Mankato, MN.

In addition to these experts’ trend tips, here are a few practical guidelines for anyone shopping for fine jewelry this Mother’s Day:

Think long-term wear. The best gifts are pieces she’ll reach for every day, not just on special occasions. Look for styles that complement what she already owns and fit her actual lifestyle.

Ask questions. A trustworthy jeweler welcomes questions about metal quality, gemstone grading, and care instructions.

Consider her lifestyle. The most cherished jewelry is jewelry that gets worn. Think about whether mom favors understated everyday pieces or loves to make a statement, then shop accordingly.

Don’t overlook the presentation. For a gift this meaningful, the moment of giving matters. Ask your jeweler about gift presentation options.

Shop with an AGS credentialed jeweler. AGS credentialed jewelers must recertify annually in order to maintain their credential. They are trained to guide, not pressure, and to help you find the right piece for your budget and her taste.

Want to see more trends? Visit https://ags.org/trending-now or find us on Instagram at @americangemsociety. To find Mom her perfect piece, visit ags.org/findajeweler to find an American Gem Society credentialed jeweler near you.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN GEM SOCIETY

The American Gem Society (AGS), founded in 1934 by Robert M. Shipley, is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to ethics, knowledge, and consumer protection within the jewelry industry. AGS awards credentials for its members, who are held to the industry’s highest standards and must pass annual recertification examinations to maintain their titles. Members of the AGS are passionate about jewelry and dedicated to creating a positive buying experience for their customers. Visit https://www.americangemsociety.org/ to learn more.

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News Source: American Gem Society