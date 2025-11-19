LAS VEGAS, Nev., Nov. 19, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Just in time for the holiday season, the American Gem Society (AGS) is bringing back Find a Jeweler Week, running December 1–5. First launched in 2021, this annual campaign is held during the first week of December to help educate consumers on the importance of shopping with a credentialed AGS jeweler.



Photo Caption: This photo is from AGS member Exclusively Diamonds, who is participating in Find a Jeweler Week, featuring layers of bold gold links, sparkling diamond bangles, and statement rings.

Throughout the week, AGS will share daily content on its consumer Instagram page (instagram.com/americangemsociety/), highlighting the value of working with knowledgeable, ethical jewelry professionals during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. Consumers will be directed to the Find a Jeweler search (americangemsociety.org/find-a-jeweler/) where they can easily search for an AGS jeweler in their area.

In addition to spotlighting trusted AGS retailers, the campaign will also feature mini gift guides throughout December, showcasing jewelry from AGS members to help shoppers find meaningful, high-quality gifts for their loved ones.

Katherine Bodoh, CEO of the American Gem Society, shared why this annual initiative is so important to the organization and to consumers. “Our goal with Find a Jeweler Week is simple: to help drive consumers into AGS retailers’ stores this holiday season. When shoppers work with a knowledgeable and trusted AGS jeweler, they can feel confident in their gift purchases. This campaign gives consumers an easy way to discover jewelers who prioritize education, ethical practices, and exceptional service.”

All AGS retail members are invited to participate in and engage with the campaign throughout the week. To submit an image, contact marketing@ags.org or visit: https://www.americangemsociety.org/fajweek/.

To help promote Find a Jeweler Week, the American Gem Society is proud to collaborate with Instagram influencer Tracey Ellison (@thediamondsgirl).

About the American Gem Society

The American Gem Society (AGS), founded in 1934 by Robert M. Shipley, is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to ethics, knowledge, and consumer protection within the jewelry industry. AGS awards credentials for its members, who are held to the industry’s highest standards and must pass annual recertification examinations to maintain their titles. Members of the AGS are passionate about jewelry and dedicated to creating a positive buying experience for their customers. Visit https://www.americangemsociety.org/ to learn more.

MUILTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-1119-s2p-exclusively-300dpi.webp

Photo Caption: This photo is from AGS member Exclusively Diamonds, who is participating in Find a Jeweler Week, featuring layers of bold gold links, sparkling diamond bangles, and statement rings. www.exclusivelydiamonds.com.

AGS logo link: https://www.americangemsociety.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/AGS-Horizontal_color_tag-2.svg

News Source: American Gem Society