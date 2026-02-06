LAS VEGAS, Nev., Feb. 6, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On the heels of Pantone’s 2026 Color of the Year, Cloud Dancer, the American Gem Society is sharing Valentine’s Day inspiration featuring luminous white gemstones like pearls, moonstone, and white opal, timeless pieces that feel modern, romantic, and easy to wear long after February 14.



Image caption: Australian Opal Ring set in 18K yellow Gold by Parle Jewelry Designs.

“White gemstones are resonating with jewelry lovers because they strike that rare balance: classic and current,” said Katherine Bodoh, CEO of the American Gem Society. “They’re romantic in a way that’s more personal than predictable, and they’re easy to wear long after Valentine’s Day.”

For shoppers who want their gift to feel thoughtful (not last-minute), white gemstones offer beauty with built-in symbolism. Their light tones pair with nearly everything, and their subtle shine creates that “wear it every day” factor that makes a gift feel truly loved.



Image caption: ASBA USA, Inc. Moonstone and Tahitian Pearl Earrings.

THREE GEMSTONES TO CONSIDER FOR VALENTINE’S DAY

Pearls: timeless, with a modern edge

Pearls have moved far beyond “formal.” Right now, they’re showing up in fresh, easy styles that feel modern and confident, from simple studs to statement strands. Pearls also come with a story people connect with: they’re formed over time, layer by layer—exactly the kind of sentiment that fits Valentine’s Day. The draft also notes that many pearl farms support healthy water ecosystems, and pearls are produced without mining, making them a compelling option for shoppers who want to consider sustainability, too.

Moonstone: a dreamy glow you can’t fake

Moonstone is known for its soft, inner shimmer, a luminous effect that seems to move as the stone catches the light. It’s romantic, flattering, and distinctive without being flashy. Moonstone also has a long history in jewelry, and vintage or antique moonstone pieces can add another layer of meaning for gift-givers who love a little story (and a more sustainable way to shop).

White opal: calm on the outside, color underneath

White opal has a smooth, milky base with flashes of color that appear as it moves—like a secret only the wearer gets to fully enjoy. It’s a beautiful choice for someone who loves jewelry that feels personal and a little unexpected.



Image caption: Star Gems, Inc. hexagonal moonstone ring.

A QUICK CARE NOTE FOR SHOPPERS

As with all fine jewelry, it helps to choose the right piece for the wearer’s lifestyle. Pearls and opals can need a bit more care than diamonds, and a trusted American Gem Society jeweler can help shoppers choose settings and styles that suit everyday wear.

This year, whether you’re celebrating a longtime love, something new, or treating yourself, consider a softer take on Valentine’s Day. To find the perfect piece near you, shop with a professional, credentialed American Gem Society jeweler. Visit https://americangemsociety.org/findajeweler to find an AGS jeweler near you.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN GEM SOCIETY

The American Gem Society (AGS), founded in 1934 by Robert M. Shipley, is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to ethics, knowledge, and consumer protection within the jewelry industry. AGS awards credentials for its members, who are held to the industry’s highest standards and must pass annual recertification examinations to maintain their titles. Members of the AGS are passionate about jewelry and dedicated to creating a positive buying experience for their customers. Visit https://www.americangemsociety.org/ to learn more.

