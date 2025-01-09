An Ideal Scientology Mission Opens in Osaka

OSAKA, Japan, and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Among Japan’s largest and most important cities, Osaka is renowned for its history, culinary heritage, and vibrant urban culture. The 16th-century Osaka Castle, which played a pivotal role in the country’s unification, is surrounded by the 15-acre Nishinomaru Garden, a favorite spot for appreciating the beauty of cherry blossom season. The historic Dotonbori district now features high-tech attractions alongside traditional eateries and theaters. Automated “assistants” help locals and visitors navigate shopping centers, hotels, and train stations. Mirroring Osaka’s unique qualities, traditional values, and vision of an even brighter future, community leaders, officials, and Scientologists from across Japan gathered in the city to celebrate the inauguration of the Ideal Scientology Mission of Osaka—the finale of a record-breaking rollout of new Ideal Scientology Missions across the globe for 2024.



Photo caption: Community leaders, officials and guests joined Scientologists from Osaka and across Japan to welcome the newest Ideal Scientology Mission and all it holds for the city.

Scientology Missions form the vanguard of the Scientology religion, providing the full array of basic and introductory Scientology services and Scientology auditing (spiritual counseling). And the new Scientology Mission of Osaka is designed to serve as the physical embodiment of Scientology technology in helping all to attain spiritual freedom.

Neyagawa City, Osaka, City Councilor Daisuke Oku is a humanitarian who played a pivotal role in the adoption of legislation calling for mandatory reporting of abuse discovered in psychiatric hospitals—making Neyagawa one of the first municipalities of the country to take this crucial step.

“Children are often treated as helpless and passive beings, but their potentials are, in fact, immeasurable. If education crushes that potential, then, as a lawmaker, I must correct it. I know, from working with Scientologists, that you share my reality on children, and you fiercely fight for the rights of children. This is why I am so thankful and heartened by this brand-new home for Scientology in Osaka. This Mission offers solutions based on Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s research on child rearing.”

Learning that Mr. Hubbard developed a Technology of Study, Mr. Oku realized its potential for helping children learn anything. “This is vital to the success of the next generation. Spreading something effective to the world is a truly noble endeavor. The responsibility that rests on the shoulders of the Osaka Mission staff is not a small one. I offer my congratulations with the sincere hope that you will fulfill that responsibility and contribute to realizing a brighter Osaka and a brilliant Japan.”

Rev. Soken Danjo, chief priest of Saikouji Temple, promotes traditional Zen Buddhist practices. “In these modern times, however,” he said, “this must include not just spiritual leadership, but fostering a supportive environment for addressing contemporary societal issues.”

Rev. Danjo spoke of how L. Ron Hubbard visited Tibet and other countries in Asia in his youth, where he was exposed to Buddhist thought. This led to his interest in the essence of the spirit. “Mr. Hubbard later went on to develop Dianetics and laid the foundation of Scientology spiritual technology by fusing Eastern religious philosophy with Western scientific methods,” he said. “In this day and age, where materialistic thinking dominates, it can be quite a challenge to pursue true peace of mind and tranquility while training yourself daily and continuing to develop routines and practices aimed at inner self-growth. However, history has shown that the ultimate anchor for human beings has always been spirituality. Religion is the practice that has supported this, and as long as religion continues to fulfill its role, its importance will not disappear. I look forward to seeing this new Scientology Mission fulfilling the spiritual needs of the people of Osaka.”

Member of the House of Representatives Mr. Koichiro Ichimura has long been deeply concerned about the drug problem. “Drugs not only destroy the lives of individuals, but they also lead to the decline of society, the economy, and civilization itself. History has proven this, and it will continue to be true. It is cruel to tell people who have once turned to drugs that their lives are over, and it is a great loss for society. However, until now, there has been no sure way to ensure that people who have turned to drugs can be rehabilitated and get back on their feet. This contributes to society’s apathy towards drugs.”

Learning of the drug rehabilitation technology developed by L. Ron Hubbard and used in Narconon, Mr. Ichimura gained a new perspective and optimism. “Narconon provides an effective path for rehabilitation from drug abuse, giving a person trapped in the dwindling spiral a way to take their life back and live drug-free. When I was briefed on Narconon Japan, I immediately lobbied the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to register Narconon in Japan as an official drug rehabilitation facility. We made it a reality.

“I also have come to know that Scientology not only teaches drug prevention, but also provides a place to learn many other tools that can be useful in life, including practices for a more positive mental outlook and ways to overcome study barriers. It is extremely significant to me that a facility where such technology, which can truly save lives, is available here in the Kansai region.”

The final speaker at the celebration was Mr. Taro Fujita, CEO of Fujita Pharmacy. This Chinese medicine pharmacy also educates people about the dangers of drugs and the importance of nutrition.

“In the course of my work, I discovered Citizens Commission on Human Rights,” he said. Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is a human rights nonprofit founded by the Church of Scientology and psychiatrist Thomas Szasz in 1969. “I learned that the psychotropic drugs administered in psychiatric care are extremely dangerous. People are generally not informed of the side effects associated with psychotropic drugs. Such side effects include the risk of suicidality, aggression, confusion, and hallucinations.

“It was a complete shock to me that these facts had been covered up, and yet repeatedly and casually prescribed, and that these drugs are now even prescribed to children. I had to do something about this horrendous situation that is corroding our society, and thus started working with CCHR.”

With the help of Ms. Makiko Tomita, one of the leaders of this Scientology Mission of Osaka, he held a lecture at the CCHR traveling Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Exhibit in May at the Osaka International Convention Center, attended by more than 1,000 people. “They not only learned about the danger of psychotropic drugs, but also the truth about the history of psychiatry and its current practices. It was truly moving to see them transformed into advocates to help save their own lives and the lives of those around them.

“Psychiatry reigns supreme as a ‘specialist’ in the mind, but the results of its work are dismal. We need an alternative solution. In Scientology, you have the technology and practical techniques to solve problems by addressing the spiritual. This is why I am delighted to see the Scientology Mission open here in Osaka.”

Visitors to the Osaka Mission are welcome to tour the Public Information Display, featuring multimedia presentations of the basic beliefs and practices of Dianetics and Scientology as well as the life and legacy of L. Ron Hubbard.

As an Ideal Church of Scientology Mission, Osaka is equipped with every facility needed to provide the full array of introductory Scientology services. These include the popular Life Improvement Courses through which anyone may find workable solutions to common challenges of everyday life—such as how to improve a marriage, successfully raise children, increase personal motivation, and set and achieve goals.

The new Mission also offers seminars on a wide range of topics, including personal efficiency. The Hubbard Dianetics Seminar is based on Mr. Hubbard’s watershed work Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, the bestselling book that reveals the source of one’s nightmares, unreasonable fears and irrational behavior—the reactive mind—and how to conquer it.

Additionally, the Mission provides spiritual counseling, known as auditing, and the Purification Program, developed by Mr. Hubbard to free individuals from the mental and spiritual damage caused by drugs and toxins.

The Ideal Scientology Mission of Osaka marked the finale of the record-breaking rollout of new Ideal Scientology Missions opened around the globe in 2024. From Quito, Ecuador, at the geographic center of the globe; to a new Ideal Scientology Mission in the thriving community of McMinnville, Oregon; the timeless blend of alpine charm and Renaissance splendor of Bergamo, Italy; back-to-back openings in Taiwan in the city of Chiayi, the gateway to the nation’s cultural heritage, and the bustling metropolis of Taichung; and the Ideal Scientology Mission of Santo André, Brazil. Many more Ideal Scientology Missions are planned across North and South America, Europe and Asia in the coming year.

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. Mr. David Miscavige is the Scientology religion’s ecclesiastical leader. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954, and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.

