NEW YORK, N.Y., May 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Klingenstein Fields Wealth Advisors (KFWA), a wealth management firm with approximately $4 billion in assets under management, is pleased to announce that Andrew Crofton has joined the firm as a Managing Director.



In this role, Mr. Crofton will be responsible for advising high-net-worth and institutional clients on a range of wealth, planning and investment management issues, as well as overseeing the growth of the firm’s client base.

Mr. Crofton joins the firm from BNY Mellon where he was a Senior Wealth Director advising high-net-worth individuals and families, helping them address complex planning and investment management needs. Prior to that, he held a similar role at U.S. Trust.

Mr. Crofton began his career in institutional fixed income and equity sales and trading. He earned a B.A. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

“Andy’s significant experience in serving high-net-worth and institutional clients’ investment management needs, combined with his institutional securities trading background, gives him a unique perspective that will strongly benefit our clients,” said Kenneth D. Pollinger, CEO and Co-Chairman of KFWA. “We look forward to his involvement and the customized guidance that he will provide to our clients.”

