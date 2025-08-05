NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, a service provider automating income, employment and asset verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, today announced its integration with LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale (POS) and automation software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks and brokers.



Image caption: Argyle and LenderLogix partner.

Through the integration, mutual customers of Argyle and LenderLogix can embed verification directly into LiteSpeed, LenderLogix’s modern point-of-sale platform. The result is a more automated, seamless experience for borrowers and more complete, accurate data for lenders from the very start of the application process.

Key integration benefits:

Embedded verification at the point of sale:

Lenders can now request and receive income, employment, and asset verification within the borrower-facing LiteSpeed application experience with no emails, portals or manual uploads required.

Lenders can now request and receive income, employment, and asset verification within the borrower-facing LiteSpeed application experience with no emails, portals or manual uploads required. Higher-quality loan files from day one:

With real-time payroll and bank data connections, lenders gain access to structured income and transaction data, pay stubs, and W-2s with full consumer permission, reducing manual document collection and accelerating loan file completeness.

With real-time payroll and bank data connections, lenders gain access to structured income and transaction data, pay stubs, and W-2s with full consumer permission, reducing manual document collection and accelerating loan file completeness. Automated data flow across systems:

Verified data can be easily passed from LiteSpeed into downstream loan origination systems (LOS) and automated underwriting systems (AUS), supporting more confident credit decisions.

Verified data can be easily passed from LiteSpeed into downstream loan origination systems (LOS) and automated underwriting systems (AUS), supporting more confident credit decisions. Improved borrower experience:

Reducing friction and manual touchpoints means a faster, simpler loan experience for borrowers and fewer back-and-forth requests for paperwork.

“Embedding Argyle’s verification technology into LiteSpeed is a natural next step in helping lenders modernize their workflows,” said Patrick O’Brien, co-Founder and CEO of LenderLogix. “We want to give our customers the flexibility to choose the partners that fit their strategy, and Argyle offers a powerful combination of automation, data accuracy and borrower experience that aligns well with our vision.”

“Our integration with LenderLogix is about giving lenders a better way to verify income, employment, and assets that’s embedded, automated and available from the first borrower interaction,” said John Hardesty, vice president of Argyle’s mortgage division. “By combining LiteSpeed’s intuitive borrower experience with Argyle’s real-time data, we’re making it easier for lenders to build complete loan files faster and with greater confidence.”

“With Argyle embedded in LenderLogix’s LiteSpeed, we are able to verify income and employment instantly—right at the start of the application,” said Wayne King, EVP Corporate Relations of Encompass Lending Group. “It reduces our manual collection needs and improves borrower satisfaction. This kind of automation is exactly what we need to stay competitive and aligns perfectly with our concierge customer service mission.”

About Argyle:

A leading provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned verifications, Argyle provides fast, secure and reliable access to real-time data from consumers’ payroll and banking accounts. With Argyle’s automated verification workflows, mortgage lenders, fintechs and tenant screeners save time and money, reduce fraud and compliance risk and deliver superior product experiences. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac’s Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers’ ability to pay and improve loan quality—all at up to 80% less cost. Argyle’s commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr and Rockefeller Asset Management.

For more information on Argyle’s industry-leading verification platform, visit https://argyle.com/.

About LenderLogix

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software to meet the needs of today’s mortgage lenders. The company’s suite of products addresses the speed at which today’s real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.

Tags: @withArgyle @LenderLogix #mortgageinnovation #digitalmortgage

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Argyle

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229

News Source: Argyle