NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., July 22, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, the leading consumer-permissioned verification platform, and The BIG Point of Sale today announced they have been named winners of the 2026 Connections Award by PROGRESS in Lending. The award honors the most impactful partnerships, integrations and acquisitions advancing the mortgage industry, recognizing the companies for an integration that embeds verification of income and employment (VOIE) directly into the loan origination process through ICE Mortgage Technology’s Encompass Partner Connect® framework.



Image caption: argyle logo.

“Being named a Connections Award winner alongside Argyle validates the approach we’ve taken from day one: verification should happen where the loan is actually originated, not as a separate step borrowers and processors have to manage on the side,” said Jerry Melia, president at The BIG Point of Sale. “This recognition reflects the work our team has put into making that experience feel seamless for lenders and borrowers alike.”

“Argyle empowers consumers to securely share data directly from their payroll and other income-related accounts with authorized lenders,” said John Hardesty, senior vice president of revenue at Argyle. “Lenders can embed income and employment verification directly into The BIG Point of Sale, accessing direct-source data earlier in the process and eliminating the manual back-and-forth that has historically slowed things down for borrowers and operations teams.”

Income and employment verification has historically been one of the more manual, time-consuming and expensive parts of the mortgage process. Borrowers are typically required to locate and upload paystubs, W-2s and other documentation, while lenders spend additional time chasing missing information, following up and re-entering data across systems.

With Argyle, The BIG Point of Sale integration changes that by making verification a natural part of the borrower application experience. Loan officers can initiate VOIE requests from The BIG Point of Sale on any device during or after the application process. Borrowers can easily share their real-time income and employment data through consumer-directed payroll connections— no document uploads required. After completing the Argyle connection flow, required data including VOIE, paystubs and W-2s is returned in real time and automatically posted to the Encompass eFolder through native Encompass Partner Connect functionality and workflow automation rules.

The integration also supports GSE-eligible verification data and reference IDs within the same workflow. As an authorized supplier for Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider for Freddie Mac’s Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle enables lenders to access direct-source data and GSE reference IDs without leaving the point-of-sale environment or reordering a VOIE through separate systems.

The business impact of the integration is already visible in the field. Since embedding Argyle into the borrower workflow within The BIG Point of Sale, Absolute Home Mortgage increased its automated verification success rate from 10% to 48%. The lender reduced reliance on processor intervention and manual borrower follow-up while improving file completeness entering underwriting—with nearly half of loans submitted for underwriting already including paystubs and W-2s synced through Fannie Mae’s Day 1 Certainty® framework.

Key benefits lenders gain through the integration:

Speed: Payroll-connected VOIE data arrives in Encompass in real time, reducing delays between application and underwriting.

Payroll-connected VOIE data arrives in Encompass in real time, reducing delays between application and underwriting. Cost reduction: Automated payroll-based VOIE can significantly reduce verification costs compared to legacy database-driven services.

Automated payroll-based VOIE can significantly reduce verification costs compared to legacy database-driven services. GSE support: Lenders can qualify for representations and warranties relief through the same workflow, helping reduce repurchase risk exposure.

Lenders can qualify for representations and warranties relief through the same workflow, helping reduce repurchase risk exposure. Better borrower experience: Borrowers complete verification from a mobile device in minutes rather than gathering and submitting paper documents.

ABOUT ARGYLE

Argyle is the leading consumer-permissioned verification platform empowering consumers to share their income, employment, and asset data through consumer-directed payroll and bank connections. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs and build better product experiences. As an authorized supplier for Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac’s Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to receive the paystubs and W-2s applicants share, understand applicants’ ability to pay and improve loan quality—all at up to 80% less cost. Argyle’s commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Checkr, Mastercard and SignalFire. For more information, visit https://www.argyle.com/

ABOUT THE BIG POINT OF SALE

The BIG Point of Sale, a Mortgage Automation Technologies solution, is a configurable point-of-sale platform built to help mortgage lenders simplify and automate the loan origination process. Through native integrations with ICE Mortgage Technology’s Encompass Partner Connect framework and verification partners like Argyle, The BIG Point of Sale embeds verification, disclosures and workflow automation directly into the borrower application experience, helping lenders reduce cycle times and manual work from application through closing. The BIG Point of Sale is based in Fairfield, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.thebigpos.com

Tags: @withArgyle

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Argyle

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229



Press Contact (The BIG Point of Sale):

Jerry Melia

The BIG Point of Sale

Jerry@mtgautotech.com

News Source: Argyle