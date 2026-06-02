NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., June 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, the leading consent-based verification (CBV) platform, today announced significant enhancements to its government verification solution that bring new capabilities to state agencies responsible for determining applicant eligibility for Medicaid, SNAP, TANF and related benefits programs.



Image caption: Argyle, the leading consent-based verification (CBV) platform.

The update arrives as states face mounting pressure from H.R. 1 — the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law on July 4, 2025 — which requires states to implement Medicaid work requirements, also referred to as community engagement requirements, by January 1, 2027. The bill also mandates more frequent, payroll-data-driven verification across Medicaid and SNAP. With roughly seven of 18 months remaining to build compliant infrastructure, agencies need a partner with proven coverage, reliable data and the operational depth to deploy at scale.

“States are past the point of asking whether to modernize verification. They’re asking who to trust to do it,” said Brian Geary, president at Argyle. “These enhancements reflect what we’ve learned working alongside state programs, and they’re designed to close the gaps that matter most: meeting mandated eligibility requirements, creating a frictionless verification experience for applicants and giving caseworkers the clean, current data they need to make fast, accurate determinations.”

Proven Infrastructure

Argyle’s government solution is adapted from the same verification platform it built for the U.S. mortgage industry, where it has emerged as the leading CBV provider. A recent Stifel Research survey found that 43% of mortgage companies are shifting volume away from Equifax/The Work Number, with Argyle as a top alternative winning on coverage, cost savings and support quality. That same infrastructure — including direct connectivity, consent management, data quality controls and audit-ready records — now powers Argyle’s government verification solutions. Agencies working with Argyle are building on technology that has already processed millions of verifications under demanding compliance conditions.

Argyle is currently active in more than 10 states, supporting benefits programs across Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, SSA, and across leading providers including Nava, Steady, Gainwell and Digital Public Works.

Purpose-Built for Benefit Eligibility

Argyle’s verification platform enables applicants to securely connect their payroll, employer, and bank in a single, intuitive experience. Upon connection and certification, the platform handles the complexity of how people actually earn, from gig income and multiple employers to part-time work and variable pay schedules.

Key features of Argyle’s government verification solution include:

Flexible Data Sources: Agencies can verify applicant income and assets across payroll, banking and document sources within a single, unified experience. When one data source is unavailable or insufficient, applicants can seamlessly fall back to another — reducing drop-offs, expanding coverage and ensuring more applicants reach a verified outcome without caseworker intervention or manual follow-up.

Agencies can verify applicant income and assets across payroll, banking and document sources within a single, unified experience. When one data source is unavailable or insufficient, applicants can seamlessly fall back to another — reducing drop-offs, expanding coverage and ensuring more applicants reach a verified outcome without caseworker intervention or manual follow-up. Verified Upon Receipt: Argyle pulls income and employment data directly from the payroll provider, employer or other primary source, which the applicant then reviews and certifies. This means Argyle’s reports are verified before they are delivered to the agency and require no additional paperwork, no follow-up requests and no delays between application and determination.

Argyle pulls income and employment data directly from the payroll provider, employer or other primary source, which the applicant then reviews and certifies. This means Argyle’s reports are verified before they are delivered to the agency and require no additional paperwork, no follow-up requests and no delays between application and determination. Agency-Ready Reporting : Argyle’s verification reports for state agencies are purpose-built for Medicaid, SNAP and related program workflows, eliminating the need for caseworkers to interpret raw payroll records or perform manual calculations. Reports feature configurable lookback periods matched to each program’s eligibility window, monthly income summaries alongside paystub-level detail and comprehensive handling of variable earnings, irregular schedules and multiple employers consolidated into combined totals.

: Argyle’s verification reports for state agencies are purpose-built for Medicaid, SNAP and related program workflows, eliminating the need for caseworkers to interpret raw payroll records or perform manual calculations. Reports feature configurable lookback periods matched to each program’s eligibility window, monthly income summaries alongside paystub-level detail and comprehensive handling of variable earnings, irregular schedules and multiple employers consolidated into combined totals. One-Click Reauthentication : For programs that enable optional data refresh, returning applicants can reauthenticate with a single click without re-entering credentials or starting over. Income data stays current, caseworkers stay unblocked and the administrative overhead of keeping eligibility data fresh doesn’t fall on the applicants who can least afford it.

: For programs that enable optional data refresh, returning applicants can reauthenticate with a single click without re-entering credentials or starting over. Income data stays current, caseworkers stay unblocked and the administrative overhead of keeping eligibility data fresh doesn’t fall on the applicants who can least afford it. Enhanced Employer Search: Upgraded matching algorithms and smart filtering make it significantly easier for applicants to locate the correct employer. Franchise locations, similarly named businesses and companies with multiple operating entities — historically a common source of friction — are now handled with meaningfully higher accuracy, resulting in broader payroll coverage, fewer drop-offs, fewer cases falling back to manual review and more applicants successfully verified.

With procurement and implementation timelines compressing ahead of the January 2027 deadline, agencies are encouraged to engage early. State agencies, systems integrators and policy organizations working on benefits eligibility modernization can learn more at argyle.com/government.

About Argyle

Argyle is a consent-based verification (CBV) platform that helps government agencies verify income, employment and assets more accurately, efficiently and at scale. Drawing on nearly a decade of experience serving mortgage, tenant screening and other high-volume regulated industries, Argyle brings proven consent management, data quality controls and audit-ready verification workflows to public-sector programs. With an applicant’s permission, Argyle retrieves verified payroll and financial data directly from source payroll providers and financial institutions, enabling agencies to reduce improper payments, streamline renewals and redeterminations and lower verification costs by up to 90% compared to The Work Number. Available as a standalone solution within state eligibility and renewal workflows, or leveraged as a part of CMS’ Emmy product and through government service providers like DiCIT and SteadyIQ.

For more information, visit https://www.argyle.com/government

Tags: @withArgyle

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News Source: Argyle