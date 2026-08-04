NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, the leading consumer-permissioned verification platform, today announced two executive promotions—longstanding leaders stepping into expanded roles, backed by deep product knowledge built from growing within the company. John Hardesty has been named chief revenue officer and Daniel Esquibel has been promoted to vice president of mortgage.



Image caption: John Hardesty, chief revenue officer (left), and Daniel Esquibel, VP of mortgage (right).

The promotions follow a period of strong momentum for Argyle, including more than 160% year-over-year growth in its mortgage business, continued expansion in tenant screening and the rapid adoption of its verification platform by government agencies in more than 10 states.

“John and Daniel have earned the trust of our customers, partners and teammates through their leadership and the results they’ve delivered,” said Argyle Founder and CEO Shmulik Fishman. “As our business continues to grow across mortgage, government and tenant screening, they’re the right people to help lead our next chapter.”

As chief revenue officer, Hardesty will lead Argyle’s go-to-market strategy and team including sales, marketing, partnerships and customer success. He previously served as senior vice president of revenue, where he led revenue strategy and execution for mortgage sales and partnerships.

“Organizations across every industry we serve are rethinking what they expect from a verification partner,” Hardesty said. “They want faster decisions, better data, lower costs and a better experience for the people they serve. As we enter this next chapter, my focus will be building on the strong product and customer experience we’ve already established, so our go-to-market organization continues to deliver those results. Argyle has always led with innovation, and I’m committed to keeping us in front of what’s next for the industry.”

Esquibel, who previously served as director of strategic sales and partnerships, will now oversee Argyle’s mortgage business as vice president of mortgage, including sales, strategy and partnerships.

“I’ve seen firsthand how much opportunity lenders unlock when verification becomes easier, faster and more affordable,” said Esquibel. “As vice president of mortgage, my priority will be helping more lenders lower costs, improve the borrower experience and drive stronger lending outcomes through consumer-permissioned verification.”

About Argyle:

Argyle is the leading consumer-permissioned verification platform empowering consumers to share their income, employment, and asset data through consumer-directed payroll and bank connections. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs and build better product experiences. As an authorized supplier for Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac’s Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to receive the paystubs and W-2s applicants share, understand applicants’ ability to pay and improve loan quality—all at up to 80% less cost. Argyle’s commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Checkr, Mastercard and SignalFire.

For more information on Argyle’s industry-leading verification platform, visit https://www.argyle.com/.

Tags: @withArgyle

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News Source: Argyle