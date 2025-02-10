NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, a service provider automating income and employment verifications for some of the largest mortgage lenders in the United States, today announced significant enhancements to its integration with nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions.



Image caption: Argyle.

Argyle and nCino first teamed up in 2022 to bring fully digital verification of income and employment (VOIE)—including reports, pay stubs and W-2s—to the more than 370 mortgage companies and 52,000 loan officers that rely on nCino to manage the loan application process.

The latest enhancements to the integration, now available to all nCino customers, improve application pull-through and loan quality by allowing lenders to embed VOIE directly into the point-of-sale (POS) workflow within nCino’s Mortgage Suite. In addition to retrieving VOIE reports and pay documents from Argyle, nCino now captures data elements like GSE Reference IDs and automatically transfers them to the lender’s loan origination system (LOS).

Key Integration Enhancements:

Friction-Free Verification : Instead of inviting their customers to verify income and employment with an email or SMS, lenders can now simplify borrower interactions and improve application pull-through by presenting Argyle’s VOIE solution as an embedded, in-app experience directly in the Form 1003 application flow within nCino Mortgage .

: Instead of inviting their customers to verify income and employment with an email or SMS, lenders can now simplify borrower interactions and improve application pull-through by presenting Argyle’s VOIE solution as an embedded, in-app experience directly in the Form 1003 application flow within nCino Mortgage Customizable Workflows : With Argyle and nCino Mortgage, lenders can tailor VOIE workflows and customize payroll connection lists for each of their business units or operating groups, creating personalized experiences that enhance borrower satisfaction.

: With Argyle and nCino Mortgage, lenders can tailor VOIE workflows and customize payroll connection lists for each of their business units or operating groups, creating personalized experiences that enhance borrower satisfaction. Faster, More Accurate AUS Submission: In addition to W-2s, pay stubs and VOIE reports, Argyle’s raw income data elements automatically populate in the Uniform Residential Loan Application (URLA) to accelerate GSE rep and warrant (R&W) determination. Argyle’s extensive payroll coverage and focus on data completeness can improve the frequency with which lenders secure R&W relief.

In addition to W-2s, pay stubs and VOIE reports, Argyle’s raw income data elements automatically populate in the Uniform Residential Loan Application (URLA) to accelerate GSE rep and warrant (R&W) determination. Argyle’s extensive payroll coverage and focus on data completeness can improve the frequency with which lenders secure R&W relief. LOS Interoperability & Continuous Synchronization: nCino automatically passes new VOIE data and documents on to the lender’s LOS, enabling a simplified employment re-verification process during the 10-day pre-closing window and ensuring data accuracy across all systems of record throughout the loan lifecycle.

Argyle streamlines loan origination and delights borrowers by eliminating manual document collection, resulting in time savings of 5–7 days per loan and cost savings of 60–80% compared to legacy VOIE solutions. Argyle Vice President of Mortgage John Hardesty expects the enhancements to the nCino integration will drive greater adoption among mutual lender customers, enabling them to fully capitalize on these benefits.

“Our expanded integration with nCino reflects Argyle’s commitment to meeting lenders and their customers throughout the loan journey. Embedding Argyle’s VOIE at the point of sale gets loans through the loan process faster with accurate, complete data lenders and GSEs can trust,” said Hardesty.

“Embedding Argyle directly into the nCino Mortgage Suite makes it easier for lenders to process applications efficiently and provide borrowers with a smooth experience. Our collaboration is all about accelerating VOIE and ensuring borrower data flows smoothly from Argyle to nCino, through LOS platforms and into GSE systems with accuracy,” said Casey Williams, general manager of nCino Mortgage.

To learn more, watch a demonstration of Argyle and nCino working in concert to deliver faster, more accurate loan decisions and a better borrower experience: https://argyle-1.wistia.com/a/czertthflsopxne

About Argyle:

Founded in 2018, Argyle is the leading provider of real-time income and employment verifications. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac’s Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers’ ability to pay and improve loan quality—all at 60–80% less cost. Argyle’s commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr and Rockefeller Asset Management.

For more information on Argyle’s industry-leading platform, please visit https://argyle.com/.

To stay up to date on all Argyle news, sign up for our newsletter here: https://argyle.com/blog/.

Tags: @withArgyle @nCino #mortgage #lending #fintech

LOGO link for media: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/23-1212-s2p-argyle-logo-300dpi.jpg

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Argyle

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229

News Source: Argyle