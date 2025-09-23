NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, the leading verification platform for direct-source income and employment data, today announced a strategic investment round with new participation from Mastercard alongside continued support from current investors Bain Capital Ventures, Checkr, Rockefeller Asset Management and SignalFire. The investment reflects growing market demand for modern, consumer-permissioned verifications.



“This investment is more than capital—it’s validation,” said Shmulik Fishman, CEO of Argyle. “We’re deepening our ability to serve customers with a comprehensive verification platform built on real-time payroll connections and open finance capabilities. By combining these strengths, we’re eliminating friction from verification workflows and giving lenders, fintechs and tenant screeners a smarter path to faster, more accurate decisions.”

Building on the June launch of verification of assets powered by Mastercard open finance technology, Argyle now offers customers a unified platform for income, employment and asset verification that enables customers to:

Access real-time, consumer-permissioned payroll connections covering 90% of the U.S. workforce with Argyle—alongside consumer-permissioned bank connections from Mastercard for complete verification waterfalls

Generate GSE-compliant reports supporting verification of income (VOI), verification of employment (VOE), verification of assets (VOA) and combined verification of assets/income (VOAI) from one platform

Get dedicated, hands-on support from Argyle across all verification types

“Argyle has built critical infrastructure for a category that’s long been overlooked by modern fintech,” said Ajay Agarwal, partner at Bain Capital Ventures. “We’ve supported the company from the early stages, and this latest round reflects our continued belief in their team, their momentum and the long-term potential of consumer-permissioned data to transform verifications across financial services.”

Argyle has become the modern standard for verifying income, employment and now assets through its direct‑source payroll and banking connections, which are further supported by a document‑based verification fallback. Customers across industries are seeing measurable results:

Checkr cut verification timelines from days to seconds at 90% lower cost than legacy solutions.

Snappt increased renter application pull‑through by more than 30% while eliminating fraud using Argyle’s direct‑source data.

Regional Finance automated verifications for more than 65% of borrowers, reducing application processing time by up to 15 minutes.

Mutual of Omaha saved more than $50,000 per month on verification costs.

NFM Lending reduced the time it takes to get loans from application to clear-to-close by 10 days.

Lake Michigan Credit Union saved $100 per loan by switching to Argyle.

The list goes on. Argyle is transforming verification efficiency and accuracy for leading lenders, fintechs and rental and background screeners nationwide.

Argyle’s asset verification, powered by Mastercard, is now available. Learn more at https://argyle.com/use-cases/verification-assets/.

About Argyle:

Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned income, employment and asset verifications, making it fast and easy to gain secure and reliable access to the most complete real-time datasets stored in consumers’ payroll and bank accounts. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs and build better product experiences. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac’s Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers’ ability to pay and improve loan quality—all at up to 80% less cost. Argyle’s commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Checkr, Mastercard, Rockefeller Asset Management and SignalFire.

For more information on Argyle’s industry-leading verification platform, visit https://argyle.com/.

