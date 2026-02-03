NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, the leading provider of direct-source income, employment and asset verifications, today announced it has secured a contract on the United States General Services Administration’s (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) under contract number 47QTCA26D002N.



Image caption: Argyle secures long-term U.S. GSA Multiple Award Schedule contract.

The GSA MAS is a long-standing federal procurement program that gives state and federal agencies streamlined access to pre-vetted technology vendors at pre-negotiated pricing. Argyle’s inclusion enables agencies to procure modern verification capabilities more quickly and cost-effectively. The long-term award contract structure gives agencies confidence in Argyle as a stable, compliant partner as they prepare for increased verification volume tied to Medicaid and SNAP eligibility requirements.

Argyle provides real-time income, employment and asset verifications through consent-based connections to applicants’ payroll and financial accounts. When direct data connections are unavailable, Argyle’s automated document-based verifications serve as a fallback, extracting and validating information from paystubs and W-2s. Both approaches generate structured verification reports that integrate with eligibility and decisioning systems, giving states greater visibility into applicants’ financial eligibility while reducing manual burden and improving accuracy, consistency and processing speed.

“GSA MAS approval gives states a streamlined path to adopt Argyle’s verification technology in a cost-effective way,” said Argyle CEO Shmulik Fishman. “By lowering both procurement friction and the ongoing cost of verification, Argyle helps agencies manage growing eligibility workloads more efficiently while improving the experience for the individuals they serve.”

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has also identified Argyle among technology companies that have made voluntary commitments to support state implementation of Medicaid community engagement requirements. This CMS fact sheet highlights technology providers states may consider as they evaluate more efficient, cost-conscious approaches to eligibility administration: https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/fact-sheet-pledges-medicaid-technology-companies-support-community-engagement-implementation-related.

About Argyle:

Argyle is a consent-based verification (CBV) platform that helps agencies verify income, employment and assets more accurately, efficiently, and at scale. With an applicant’s permission, Argyle securely pulls verified income data directly from payroll providers and financial institutions using direct-source connections. When direct connections aren’t available, Argyle supports document uploads, processing submitted payroll documents with OCR to accurately classify income and include it in a standardized verification report delivered securely to the agency. By modernizing verification workflows, Argyle helps states reduce improper payments and error rates, streamline renewals and redeterminations, and lower verification costs by up to 80% compared to The Work Number. Argyle can be deployed as a standalone solution within state eligibility and renewal workflows or accessed through a secure verification link. The platform also powers additional consent-based verification tools, including CMS’s IVAAS tool. Named one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2024, Argyle supports government benefits programs alongside its work in mortgage, personal lending, tenant screening, background checks, and the gig economy.

For more information on Argyle’s industry-leading verification platform, visit https://argyle.com/.

