NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., April 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, a service provider automating income and employment verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, today announced that Daniel Esquibel, head of partner sales, has been named a 2025 HousingWire Rising Star. The award recognizes emerging real estate and mortgage industry leaders who are shaping the future through their contributions and leadership.



Image caption: Argyle’s Daniel Esquibel recognized as a HousingWire Rising Star.

Esquibel has played a crucial role in Argyle’s expansion by cultivating strategic partnerships with key industry players and advancing the company’s adoption of verification solutions. Leveraging his experience in real estate and mortgage origination, he has helped refine Argyle’s go-to-market strategy, resulting in accelerated revenue growth and deeper industry integration. His efforts contributed to Argyle’s most significant growth period, during which some revenue channels increased by more than 400%.

“Daniel is a key contributor to Argyle’s success,” said Shmulik Fishman, CEO at Argyle. “His ability to foster meaningful industry relationships and mentor a high-performing sales team has been instrumental in positioning Argyle as a trusted partner for lenders and technology providers. We are proud to see his contributions recognized by HousingWire.”

Beyond his leadership at Argyle, Esquibel has strengthened the company’s industry presence by securing integrations with leading platforms, including nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) and ICE Mortgage Technology, part of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE). His influence extends beyond business development, as he actively engages in industry associations such as the Mortgage Bankers Association’s mPact young professionals network and the Tennessee Mortgage Bankers Association’s Future Leaders Program.

“The mortgage industry is evolving rapidly, and I’m grateful to be part of a team shaping its future through technology and innovation,” said Esquibel. “This recognition is a testament to Argyle’s work to simplify verification processes and drive efficiency for lenders and borrowers alike.”

“The Rising Stars award is a celebration of the incredible energy, innovation and talent shaping the future of housing,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. “This year’s winners are not only excelling in their respective fields but are also redefining what’s possible in the industry. Their creativity and leadership inspire confidence in the industry’s future, and I can’t wait to see how they continue to drive progress.”

About Argyle:

Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned income and employment verifications, making it fast and easy to gain secure and reliable access to the most complete real-time datasets stored in consumers’ payroll accounts. With Argyle, service providers automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs and build better product experiences.

Named one of America’s Best Startup Employers of 2025 by Forbes, Argyle serves the mortgage, personal lending, tenant screening and background check industries as well as the gig economy. Argyle completed its Series C funding round in 2024 and has raised over $100 million in capital. For more information on Argyle’s industry-leading VOIE platform, visit https://argyle.com/.

