PHOENIX, Ariz., March 19, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mold Inspection Sciences (MIS), a leader in unbiased, science-based mold inspection and testing, is pleased to announce its expansion throughout Arizona, including Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tucson, Sedona, Prescott, and Flagstaff. With more than 20 years of experience across 12 states, MIS brings a no-conflict-of-interest approach—offering only inspection and testing, never remediation—to help Arizona residents and businesses address hidden mold issues often triggered by monsoon season, intense summer heat, and year-round air conditioning demands.



Arizona’s desert climate is famous for its dryness, but sudden seasonal downpours and high indoor humidity can create ideal conditions for mold. Even well-maintained buildings can conceal moisture behind stucco or adobe walls and within constantly running HVAC systems. Undetected mold growth can lead to allergies, respiratory issues, and other health problems.

“Mold issues in Arizona can be misleading because the climate appears too dry for fungal growth,” says Brandon Apple, president of MIS. “However, we’re witnessing how quickly mold can thrive when monsoon storms or hidden leaks bring moisture. Our expansion focuses on helping residents stay safe by identifying these problems early.”

Besides monsoon-driven water intrusion in places like Phoenix and Tucson, Northern Arizona areas like Prescott and Flagstaff experience cooler temperatures and seasonal snowfall, which can seep into basements or crawl spaces—creating another common mold risk. MIS’s science-based testing protocols help identify issues at their source, offering clear, actionable next steps for property owners.

MIS services include comprehensive mold inspection, allergy testing, specialized mold-related illness and CIRS protocols, and post-remediation clearance testing. Recognizing mold’s impact on health, MIS also collaborates with the necessary healthcare professionals, who regularly see patients experiencing mold-related illnesses. By focusing solely on detection rather than clean-up, the company maintains an unbiased perspective and delivers reliable results that both individuals and healthcare providers can trust.

Services Backed by Science and Integrity

Comprehensive Mold Detection, Inspection, and Testing

Identifying and assessing mold presence using advanced, science-based methods. Mold-Related Illness (CIRS) Inspection and Testing

Focused evaluations for individuals experiencing mold-related illness, often in collaboration with healthcare providers. Remediation Protocols and Support Services

Detailed plans and guidance for safe, effective mold removal, helping ensure a third-party remediator follows best practices. Post-Remediation Clearance Testing

Verifying successful cleanup and restoring peace of mind to property owners. Drinking Water Sampling and Testing

Checking for contaminants that may affect health and safety.

Mold Inspection Sciences Arizona is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturdays from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (closed on Sundays). For more information or to schedule an inspection, visit https://www.moldsci.com/locations/phoenix or call 602.247-8681.

About Mold Inspection Sciences

Mold Inspection Sciences (MIS), https://www.moldsci.com/, was founded in 2002 with a simple goal in mind: provide affordable, professional, and high-quality mold inspection and testing services to people across dozens of cities in 12 states. Over the past 20 years, MIS has successfully performed and solved thousands of investigations, creating safer and healthier conditions for clients in diverse environments.

