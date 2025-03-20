CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 20, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — When Hurricane Helene swept through parts of North Carolina, communities in the mountains and beyond stepped up with sandbags, relief drives, and a shared sense of hope. Now, as homeowners and businesses continue to address long-term issues related to water damage, Mold Inspection Sciences (MIS) is answering the call to help ensure that healthy indoor environments remain part of the state’s broader resilience plan.



With more than 20 years of experience in 12 states, MIS specializes in unbiased, science-based mold inspection and testing, never offering remediation or repair services – an approach designed to keep assessments honest and conflict-of-interest-free. The newly expanded North Carolina operation covers Asheville and western North Carolina, Charlotte, and the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area, recognizing each region’s unique environmental challenges:

Asheville and Western North Carolina – Cool temperatures and lingering moisture in crawl spaces and basements, more recently compounded by hurricane-driven rainfall.

– Cool temperatures and lingering moisture in crawl spaces and basements, more recently compounded by hurricane-driven rainfall. Charlotte and Surrounding Communities – Rapid urban growth, older homes next to new developments, and summer storms that can lead to hidden leaks and humidity problems.

– Rapid urban growth, older homes next to new developments, and summer storms that can lead to hidden leaks and humidity problems. Research Triangle – A blend of historic properties and cutting-edge facilities where mold growth can quietly take hold, especially in humid conditions or poorly ventilated spaces.

“After Hurricane Helene, we heard countless stories of neighbors helping neighbors rebuild,” says Brandon Apple, president of MIS. “We see our expansion into this market as a continuation of that community spirit—ensuring the health and safety of everyone’s indoor spaces daily.”

In addition to comprehensive mold inspections, MIS offers specialized allergy testing, mold-related illness and CIRS protocols, and post-remediation clearance to confirm successful mold removal. The company also collaborates with all necessary healthcare teams to support patients who suspect their symptoms may be tied to mold exposure. By identifying the root cause of moisture and mold issues, MIS empowers North Carolinians to take targeted steps toward a healthier living or working environment.

Mold Inspection Sciences North Carolina is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Saturdays from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM (closed on Sundays). To learn more or schedule an inspection, visit https://www.moldsci.com/locations/ or call 704.800.4593.

About Mold Inspection Sciences

Mold Inspection Sciences (MIS), https://www.moldsci.com/, was founded in 2002 with a simple goal in mind: provide affordable, professional, and high-quality mold inspection and testing services to people across dozens of cities in 12 states. Over the past 20 years, MIS has successfully performed and solved thousands of investigations, creating safer and healthier conditions for clients in diverse environments.

