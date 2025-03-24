CHARLESTON, S.C., March 24, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Famed for its centuries-old architecture, picturesque beaches, and growing urban centers, South Carolina’s varied landscapes present unique moisture and mold challenges. In response, Mold Inspection Sciences (MIS)—a trusted name in proven, science-based mold inspection and testing—is pleased to announce its expansion to the Palmetto State. With more than 20 years of experience across 12 states, MIS provides inspection and testing services only, never remediation, ensuring property owners get objective insights without any conflict of interest.



Image caption: Mold Inspection Sciences.

Meeting the Needs of a Diverse State

South Carolina’s varied geography presents unique moisture challenges—ranging from coastal storms and high humidity to the distinctive needs of historic districts and rapidly growing upstate communities. Below are just a few examples of the factors MIS considers when assessing properties across the Palmetto State:

Barrier Islands and Coastal Areas

South Carolina’s beautiful coastline, from Hilton Head to the Charleston Barrier Islands, sees high humidity, salt air, and the potential for hurricanes or tropical storms. Wind-driven rain, tidal surges, and persistent dampness can leave hidden pockets of moisture in beachfront homes, vacation rentals, and waterfront restaurants.

Charleston’s centuries-old buildings—along with the charming cobblestone streets—often feature original materials and closed-in crawl spaces, making them prone to trapped moisture. Occasional flooding and higher humidity levels can further accelerate mold growth behind plaster walls or in attics.

As more people flock to upstate cities for economic opportunities and a lower cost of living, older houses and modern developments alike can face moisture issues if HVAC systems aren’t properly ventilated. Seasonal storms, coupled with the region’s natural humidity, can lead to mold settling in ductwork or basements.

“South Carolina’s blend of coastal weather, older homes, and rapidly growing inland communities calls for a tailored approach to mold inspection,” says Ben Blaiss, chief operating officer at MIS. “Our team ensures every property—whether it’s a centuries-old brick home in downtown Charleston or a newly built condo in Greenville—gets a comprehensive, science-based evaluation that’s focused solely on detection, not remediation upsells.”

Services Backed by Science and Integrity

MIS offers a range of no-conflict-of-interest, evidence-based services to South Carolina residents, property managers, and healthcare professionals:

Comprehensive Mold Detection, Inspection, and Testing

Identifying and assessing mold presence using advanced, science-based methods.

Identifying and assessing mold presence using advanced, science-based methods. Mold-Related Illness (CIRS) Inspection and Testing

Focused evaluations for individuals experiencing mold-related illness, often in collaboration with healthcare providers.

Focused evaluations for individuals experiencing mold-related illness, often in collaboration with healthcare providers. Remediation Protocols and Support Services

Detailed plans and guidance for safe, effective mold removal, helping ensure a third-party remediator follows best practices.

Detailed plans and guidance for safe, effective mold removal, helping ensure a third-party remediator follows best practices. Post-Remediation Clearance Testing

Verifying successful cleanup and restoring peace of mind to property owners.

Verifying successful cleanup and restoring peace of mind to property owners. Drinking Water Sampling and Testing

Checking for contaminants that may affect health and safety.

By collaborating with local healthcare professionals, MIS helps patients connect the dots between persistent symptoms and potential indoor air quality issues. Whether it’s an oceanfront summer home or a quaint bed-and-breakfast downtown, MIS empowers South Carolinians to make informed decisions about mold, moisture, and the health of their indoor spaces.

Mold Inspection Sciences South Carolina is open Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 8 PM and Saturdays from 12 PM to 2 PM (closed on Sundays). For more information or to schedule an inspection, visit https://www.moldsci.com/locations or call 843.779.6599.

About Mold Inspection Sciences

Mold Inspection Sciences (MIS), https://www.moldsci.com/, was founded in 2002 with a simple goal in mind: provide affordable, professional, and high-quality mold inspection and testing services to people across dozens of cities in 12 states. Over the past 20 years, MIS has successfully performed and solved thousands of investigations, creating safer and healthier conditions for clients in diverse environments.

