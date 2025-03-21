ATLANTA, Ga., March 21, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Renowned for its humid summers, frequent thunderstorms, and one of the highest urban tree canopies in the nation—covering nearly 48% of the city—Atlanta presents a unique environment for hidden mold growth. To address these challenges, Mold Inspection Sciences (MIS), a national leader in unbiased, science-based mold inspection and testing, announced its expansion into Greater Atlanta. Backed by more than 20 years of experience in 12 states and 20 markets, MIS delivers a no-conflict-of-interest model that provides inspections and testing.



Image caption: Mold Inspection Sciences (MIS).

Nicknamed “Hotlanta” for its sweltering summer temperatures, Atlanta’s steamy climate often leads to moisture build-up in older homes with aging infrastructure and new, energy-efficient buildings without proper ventilation. Frequent storms can also leave behind damp conditions, especially where leaf litter and shade from the city’s extensive canopy trap moisture around a home’s exterior.

“We’ve noticed a growing need in Metro Atlanta, where both 100-year-old bungalows and brand-new condos can harbor moisture issues,” says Ben Wieser, field operations manager at MIS. “Excess humidity, unexpected leaks, and even overworked HVAC systems can all encourage mold growth. By focusing solely on inspection and testing, we offer property owners clear lab-based results, helping them determine the right next steps for each property’s unique needs.”

Whether it’s a Craftsman bungalow in Virginia-Highland or a sleek condo in Midtown, MIS’s science-based protocols identify mold issues at their source and provide actionable, data-driven solutions. By collaborating with local healthcare providers—particularly those treating mold-related illnesses—MIS ensures that patients and professionals receive accurate, unbiased indoor air quality assessments.

Key Services Offered by MIS Georgia:

Comprehensive Mold Detection, Inspection, and Testing

Identifying and assessing mold presence using advanced, science-based protocols.

Focused evaluations, often in collaboration with healthcare providers, for individuals experiencing mold-related illness.

Detailed plans and guidance for safe, effective mold removal, helping ensure a third-party remediator follows best practices.

Verifying successful cleanup and restoring peace of mind to property owners.

Checking for contaminants that may affect health and safety.

Mold Inspection Sciences Georgia is open Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 8 PM and Saturdays from 12 PM to 2 PM (closed on Sundays). To learn more or schedule an inspection, visit https://www.moldsci.com/locations/atlanta or call 404.907-2179.

About Mold Inspection Sciences

Mold Inspection Sciences (MIS), https://www.moldsci.com/, was founded in 2002 with a simple goal in mind: provide affordable, professional, and high-quality mold inspection and testing services to people across dozens of cities in 12 states. Over the past 20 years, MIS has successfully performed and solved thousands of investigations, creating safer and healthier conditions for clients in diverse environments.

News Source: Mold Inspection Sciences Inc