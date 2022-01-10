TORRANCE, Calif. and PLANO, Texas, Jan. 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) is pleased to announce that it has renewed its official partnership with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, as the Exclusive Registration and Member Management Platform for an additional four years. This partnership is aimed to create a more simplified registration and back-office experience, allowing AYSO volunteers and staff to focus on growing the game of soccer in their local community.

Sports Connect provides innovative solutions developed exclusively for AYSO programs, including custom website designs, in-site access to AYSO player cards, real-time custom reporting, integrated background checks, and a live sync and instant access to the AYSO National Data Center. Additionally, Sports Connect has equipped the AYSO Office with added insights into their membership at the regional level, setting the foundation that allows AYSO to study and learn from their regions and make data-driven decisions that can transform the future of soccer.

“AYSO’s vision and mission is not only provide the opportunity all to play but to enrich the lives of children and families through the beautiful game and Sports Connect is building innovative solutions that help make running and growing our programs possible,” said Matt Winegar, AYSO Transitional National Executive Director. “We look forward to working with a partner like Sports Connect that supports our mission.”

Sports Connect has served as a trusted partner of AYSO since 2016, providing registration solutions to the sections, areas, and regions as well as supporting the participating players, families, and volunteers. As part of the partnership renewal, Sports Connect now provides additional member management solutions for the governing body, including a more seamless learning management and player safety experience.

“We are honored to have the trust and continued partnership of AYSO, who shares our passion for growing the game of soccer,” said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. “This partnership renewal allows us to offer even more long-term, strategic solutions that make the local AYSO volunteer’s job easier so they can focus on fostering a love of the game in their communities.”

Sports Connect provides local AYSO Regions with Mobile-First Registration, robust email and SMS tools, secure online payment processing, comprehensive financial reporting, an integrated AYSO University (AYSOU) experience, and other seamless team management tools. This connected ecosystem will save volunteers’ time spent on administrative tasks with the goal of increasing participation and improving the overall community experience.

About American Youth Soccer Association

Established in 1964, AYSO is a national non-profit organization that develops and delivers quality youth soccer programs, which promote a fun, family environment based on AYSO’s Six Philosophies: Everyone Plays®, Balanced Teams, Open Registration, Positive Coaching, Good Sportsmanship, and Player Development. Today, AYSO has 1.6 million players, parents, siblings and volunteers. For more information, please visit https://ayso.org/ .

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars — Play, Improve, and Engage. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/ .

News Source: Stack Sports