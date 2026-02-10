SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bernard F. Walsh, a senior partner at Goldman Babboni Fernandez Murphy & Walsh, has been named Lead Counsel Verified for 2026 in Florida Personal Injury law. This independent designation is issued by LawInfo, a premier national lawyer directory and legal resource that has served consumers for nearly three decades.



Image caption: Bernard F. Walsh of Goldman Babboni Fernandez Murphy & Walsh in Sarasota Florida.

The Lead Counsel Verified status is awarded only to attorneys who meet rigorous objective criteria, including demonstrated professional experience, active licensure, and a clean disciplinary record. Since 1997, LawInfo has administered this verification process to help the public evaluate legal representation based on verified data rather than marketing claims.

Mr. Walsh has practiced personal injury law exclusively since 1982, representing injured individuals and families throughout Sarasota, Manatee, and Southwest Florida. His work frequently involves complex litigation along the region’s high-traffic corridors, including US-41, I-75, and the Cortez Road corridor, where commercial vehicle and motorcycle accidents require specialized local expertise.

“Independent credentials matter more than ever in 2026 as people make difficult legal decisions under stress,” said David L. Goldman, partner at Goldman Babboni Fernandez Murphy & Walsh. “Lead Counsel Verification confirms professional standing through a neutral third-party review, providing an essential layer of transparency for our clients in Sarasota and Bradenton.”

In addition to his 2026 Lead Counsel Verification, Walsh holds an AV Preeminent® Peer Review Rating from Martindale-Hubbell and a 10/10 AVVO rating. He has been consistently recognized by Florida Legal Elite and Super Lawyers, distinctions that reflect long-term professional consistency and peer-vetted integrity.

Goldman Babboni Fernandez Murphy & Walsh is a Southwest Florida-based personal injury law firm. With over 150 years of combined legal experience and more than $500 million recovered for the injured, the firm ensures every case is personally handled by a senior partner.

For more information about Lead Counsel Verification, visit LawInfo.com.

News Source: Goldman Babboni Fernandez Murphy and Walsh