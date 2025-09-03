GLENDALE, Ariz., Sept. 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Black Chamber of Arizona has announced its 27th Anniversary Pinnacle Pathways Gala, to be held Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at the Sheraton Glendale Renaissance Ballroom. The event will be presented by Arizona State University and Arizona Public Service.



Image caption Black Chamber of Arizona Announces 27th Anniversary Gala Presented by ASU & APS.

The Pinnacle Pathways Gala serves as the Chamber’s signature annual fundraiser, with proceeds supporting programs in youth development, small business expansion, workforce readiness and justice-impacted entrepreneurship. The 2025 gala is expected to draw more than 500 civic, business and community leaders from across Arizona and the country.

This year’s theme, “Resilience & Regional Impact,” reflects a commitment to economic growth and statewide collaboration. In keeping with its mission, the Chamber is expanding its reach by hosting the event in Glendale for the first time. Last year’s gala was held in Tempe.

“As a statewide organization, we are committed to building public-private partnerships that fuel small business success in every corner of Arizona,” said Dr. Velma Trayham, president and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona. “Glendale is a natural extension of our mission, especially as Arizona remains one of the fastest-growing states in the nation.”

According to recent U.S. Census data, the Phoenix metro area led the country in population growth from 2023 to 2024, adding nearly 85,000 residents. Small businesses remain the state’s primary economic engine, accounting for 67% of net new jobs in Arizona, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The gala will feature live entertainment, a red-carpet media experience, gourmet dinner, cultural performances and the presentation of the 2025 Pinnacle Awards. Honorees will include corporate and small business leaders recognized for their contributions to economic development and community impact.

Sponsorship opportunities are now available for companies interested in supporting the gala. Options include brand visibility, on-site themed activations, media recognition and more.

For more information on tickets, sponsorships, and group ticket options, visit the link below. https://blackchamberaz.org/bcaz-27th-anniversary/

“We invite our partners and new sponsors to join us for a night of celebration and purpose,” Trayham said. “Together, we can advance economic growth and create opportunity for generations to come.”

For more information on sponsorships or to purchase tickets, visit www.blackchamberaz.org or email info@blackchamberaz.com.

About the Black Chamber of Arizona

Founded in 1995, the Black Chamber of Arizona advocates for economic growth and entrepreneurship across the state. Through strategic partnerships, advocacy and innovative programming, the Chamber supports thousands of businesses in driving wealth creation and community advancement. Visit https://blackchamberaz.org/.

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0903-s2p-bcazgala-300dpi.jpg

