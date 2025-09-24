WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 24, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Acclaimed economic strategist, entrepreneur, and business speaker Dr. Velma Trayham (who is also President and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona) will be a featured speaker at the 20th Annual Arizona National Nonpartisan Brunch, hosted by the HeroZona Foundation. The exclusive event will take place on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Park at 14th in Washington, D.C., during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference.



Image caption: Top Keynote Speaker Dr. Velma Trayham to Headline 20th Annual Arizona National Nonpartisan Brunch at Congressional Black Caucus.

With the theme “The Future of Arizona: Three Voices, One Goal,” this year’s brunch brings together influential leaders to highlight the role of entrepreneurship, equitable supply chain development, and cross-sector collaboration in driving economic success for Arizona and beyond.

“The Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference is where critical policy, business, and community conversations take place,” said Dr. Trayham. “It’s essential that we use platforms like this to amplify the needs of Arizona’s business ecosystem and build strategic partnerships that deliver results.”

As President & CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona, Dr. Trayham has become a national voice for small business growth and an in-demand speaker for organizations seeking to support local economies through procurement reform, infrastructure development, and scalable public-private solutions.

The brunch will also feature civil rights leader Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., Director of Public Safety Col. Jeffrey D. Glover, and Phoenix Councilmember Kesha Hodge Washington, among others.

WHY DR. VELMA TRAYHAM IS A TOP SPEAKER FOR BUSINESS CONFERENCES AND GOVERNMENT FORUMS

Dr. Trayham is a trusted voice on high-impact topics relevant to corporations, government agencies, and business accelerators, including:

Small business growth strategies for emerging markets

Building resilient and equitable supply chains

Leveraging public-private partnerships to drive economic development

Creating scalable frameworks for inclusive procurement and vendor diversity

Solving challenges in access to capital, innovation, and infrastructure for small enterprises

Organizations looking to elevate their impact, align with national economic trends, and strengthen supplier networks frequently turn to Dr. Trayham for keynotes, breakout sessions, and strategic advisory roles.

To book Dr. Trayham for a business conference, leadership summit, or policy event, visit https://velmatrayham.com/.

ABOUT DR. VELMA TRAYHAM

Dr. Velma Trayham is a nationally recognized business strategist, award-winning entrepreneur, and keynote speaker focused on advancing small business ecosystems through innovative partnerships. As President & CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona, she advises Fortune 500 companies, public agencies, and nonprofit organizations on scalable economic development models. Her speaking engagements and advisory work span corporate conferences, national forums, and government-led initiatives across the country.

Image link for media: https://velmatrayham.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/1A3EB9C3-9264-4E47-A12E-4E52613E987D.jpeg

News Source: Black Chamber of Arizona