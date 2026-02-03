PHOENIX, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Black Chamber of Arizona announced today the launch of Black History in Business: Fireside Chats Across Arizona, a four-part, in-person Black History Month business series held every Thursday in February from 7–9 p.m. The weekly events will spotlight Black-owned businesses and employer firms, highlighting their role in job creation, economic growth and community legacy across the state.



Image caption: Black Chamber of Arizona Launches Black History Month Business Series.

Designed for entrepreneurs, executives, creatives and professionals, the series convenes at Black-owned businesses and focuses on candid dialogue around growth, resilience, collaboration and legacy. Each session features business leaders sharing real-world insights, relationship-driven networking opportunities and practical takeaways for attendees looking to start, grow or scale their ventures.

“Black history is not just something we honor, it’s something we are actively building,” said Dr. Velma Trayham, President and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona. “This series is about celebrating excellence in real time, learning directly from leaders who are doing the work and ensuring that our businesses are not only surviving, but scaling, collaborating and leaving a lasting legacy.”

Each session is organized around a distinct theme and includes a new lineup of business leaders and innovators:

FEBRUARY 5 – LEADERSHIP, PREPAREDNESS AND VISION (WEEK 1)

A candid discussion on leadership, preparation and building businesses with longevity in mind.

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-history-month-business-series-week-1-tickets-1981952335789

FEBRUARY 12 – SCALING WITH INTENTION: GROWTH, BRAND AND INFLUENCE (WEEK 2)

A “Content Lab”–style evening focused on how Black-owned businesses scale with purpose while maintaining brand integrity, visibility and operational excellence.

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-history-month-business-series-week-2-tickets-1981949290681

FEBRUARY 19 – COMMUNITY, CAPITAL AND COLLABORATION (WEEK 3)

A focus on relationships, access to capital and shared economic impact, exploring how collaboration and ecosystem-building fuel sustainable growth.

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-history-month-business-series-week-3-tickets-1981950102108

FEBRUARY 26 – LEGACY, LEADERSHIP AND THE FUTURE OF BLACK BUSINESS (WEEK 4)

A forward-looking conversation centered on legacy, leadership and the future of Black enterprise in Arizona and beyond, examining how today’s decisions shape opportunity for the next generation.

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-history-month-business-series-week-4-tickets-1981954538377

Events are free for Black Chamber of Arizona members, with non-members encouraged to attend and consider membership as a pathway to greater connection, visibility and support within Arizona’s small business ecosystem.

In addition to the Black History Month series, the Black Chamber of Arizona offers year-round sponsorship opportunities for corporations, institutions and philanthropic partners seeking to align with diverse business growth, supplier diversity and inclusive economic development. Sponsorships provide brand visibility, access to a growing network of small businesses and opportunities to support programs that drive measurable business impact.

To reserve a seat, learn more about sponsorship or explore partnership opportunities, visit blackchamberaz.org/events/ or email info@blackchamberaz.com.

ABOUT THE BLACK CHAMBER OF ARIZONA

Founded in 1995, the Black Chamber of Arizona advocates for economic growth and entrepreneurship across the state. Through strategic partnerships, advocacy and innovative programming, the Chamber supports small and underserved businesses in driving wealth creation, job growth and community advancement. The organization serves as a hub for connection between entrepreneurs, corporate partners and community stakeholders committed to building a more inclusive and prosperous Arizona. For more information, visit https://blackchamberaz.org/.

News Source: Black Chamber of Arizona