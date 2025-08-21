CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Entrepreneurs, small business owners, and community leaders came together on Aug.1 at the Chandler Center for the Arts for a high-energy celebration kicking off National Black Business Month, hosted by the Black Chamber of Arizona in partnership with the City of Chandler.



Photo caption: Attendees of National Black Business Month in Chandler, Arizona.

The event showcased key resources, funding opportunities and educational partnerships aimed at strengthening Arizona’s small business ecosystem. Representatives from Bank of America, University of Phoenix and Arizona State University joined other organizations to provide tangible support for business owners at all stages of growth.

The Black Chamber of Arizona formally announced its 2025 Community Survey during the event—a statewide effort to identify challenges and growth opportunities for Black-owned and small businesses, and to guide future programming, advocacy and funding.

“We are building an ecosystem where entrepreneurs can thrive regardless of the obstacles they face,” said Dr. Velma Trayham, president and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona. “This event shows what’s possible when community, corporations and government come together with a shared commitment to economic equity.”

City leaders including Vice Mayor Christine Ellis and Councilmember OD Harris delivered remarks underscoring Chandler’s commitment to inclusive entrepreneurship. The event also highlighted the work of Chandler’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Division, led by Niki Tapia, which is focused on building pathways to business ownership for historically underrepresented communities.

“Our goal is to ensure every Chandler resident—no matter their background—has access to resources, mentorship and opportunities to start and grow their own business,” Tapia said.

Attendees responded positively to the event, with many saying they finally felt seen, supported and connected. “There’s relief knowing these programs exist,” one participant shared. “I don’t feel like I’m building my business alone anymore.”

Chandler continues to stand out as a hub for entrepreneurial growth, consistently ranking among Arizona’s top cities for startup activity and small business support, according to state and regional data.

“Chandler is proud to foster a welcoming and inclusive business environment where every entrepreneur can access the tools, networks and opportunities they need to succeed. Events like this reinforce why Chandler continues to be a place where innovation and diversity go hand in hand. Our residents’ higher educational attainment, including more than 45 percent with bachelor’s degrees or higher, fuels the thriving culture and success of Black entrepreneurs,” said Chandler Vice Mayor Christine Ellis.

For more information or to access the 2025 Community Survey, visit: https://blackchamberaz.com/ .

About the Black Chamber of Arizona

The Black Chamber of Arizona (BCAZ) boosts entrepreneurial and corporate diversity by strengthening businesses that serve all communities. They provide tools and education to make businesses more “bankable,” remove barriers to capital, and partner with educational institutions to enhance workforce diversity. Established to close the racial wealth gap, BCAZ empowers Black and underserved entrepreneurs with more than 15,000 hours of training and assistance to 1,200+ Arizona business owners. Learn more at Black Chamber of Arizona – https://blackchamberaz.com/.

About the City of Chandler

Chandler, Arizona has built a reputation as a Community of Innovation. Life in Chandler goes beyond a thriving and dynamic business community with progressive entrepreneurship. Known for its rich diversity, the city offers an outstanding quality of life for all generations with great schools and recreational opportunities. Chandler has grown to become the state’s fourth-largest city with a population of more than 291,000. Chandler has been named one of the nation’s Best Places to Find a Job and Best Cities for Women in Tech. The city also is one of the safest communities in the nation and boasts AAA bond ratings from all three national rating agencies, one of a select few cities and towns nationally to receive this prestigious designation. For more information, visit chandleraz.gov, or connect with Chandler on social media.

