RALEIGH, N.C., June 21, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capital Ford of Raleigh is delighted to announce its partnership with Make-A-Wish, a renowned non-profit organization, to fulfill the dreams of a deserving child and his family.



Image Caption: Capital Ford of Raleigh.

The wish will be granted to Sonny, a 4 year old adopted boy with end stage renal failure. Sonny enjoys playing outside, climbing walls and swinging. He enjoys cars, his electric tablet, Disney music, Mickey Mouse, and being the center of attention. Sonny would have loved to go to Disney, but cannot travel due to his placement on the organ transplant list.

The dealership, in partnership with Make-A-Wish, will ensure that Sonny and his family have an unforgettable experience that brings them joy, hope, and strength during this challenging time.

The compassionate team at Capital Ford of Raleigh will be granting the wish of providing a brand new swing set right in Sonny’s backyard amongst other things. Sonny’s wish is set to be granted at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, June 24, 2023.

About Capital Ford of Raleigh:

Capital Ford of Raleigh is a leading automotive dealership located in Raleigh, NC. Dedicated to providing exceptional service, quality vehicles, and community engagement. With a commitment to making a positive impact, the dealership actively participates in various charitable initiatives to support and uplift the local community.

Learn more https://capitalford.com/

About Make-A-Wish:

Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children in the United States and all of its territories and possessions, while Make-A-Wish International serves children outside the United States and its territories and possessions.

With the help of generous donors and more than 32,000 volunteers worldwide, Make-A-Wish has collectively granted more than 520,000 wishes worldwide, making it the world’s largest wish-granting organization. For more information about Make-A-Wish International, please visit https://wish.org/.

