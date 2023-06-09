WILMINGTON, N.C., June 9, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capital Nissan of Wilmington is delighted to announce its partnership with Make-A-Wish, a renowned non-profit organization, to fulfill the dreams of deserving children with critical illnesses and their families in North Carolina. In an extraordinary act of generosity, the dealership has not only committed to donating one wish but has also gone above and beyond to make it possible to grant two wishes with the help of an Anonymous donor.



Image Caption: Capital Nissan of Wilmington.

The compassionate team at Capital Nissan’s service department, led by Service Manager Cheryl Furcini, was determined to find a way to afford granting two wishes instead of one. Through their dedication, they created a plan to involve their valued customers and give them an opportunity to contribute towards this cause. Cashier Sandi Imel, made it her mission to speak to every customer upon checkout. For those who were able to donate, Sandi made sure to recognize that customer with a donation star in their service department. Over the past two months, the service department has been accepting generous donations from customers who were eager to make a difference in the lives of these local children and their families.

One particular customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, was deeply inspired by the efforts of Cheryl Furcini and her team. Upon learning that the dealership was only $2,502 away from reaching their goal of $7,500, this remarkable individual selflessly stepped forward to bridge the gap. Moved by the determination and passion of the dealership, the customer wrote a check for the exact amount needed, ensuring that Capital Nissan would fulfill its commitment to granting two wishes.

Cheryl Furcini expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support received from both her dedicated staff and the dealership’s cherished customers. “We are immensely grateful for the kindness and generosity shown by everyone who contributed to this cause. It is truly heartwarming to witness how our community comes together to make a positive impact in the lives of these children and their families,” she said.

The deadline for reaching the goal is fast approaching at the end of June, and Capital Nissan is excited to announce that they are now fully equipped to make not one, but two dreams come true. The dealership, in partnership with Make-A-Wish, will ensure that these deserving children with critical illnesses and their families have an unforgettable experience that brings them joy, hope, and strength during challenging times.

For more information about Capital Nissan’s partnership with Make-A-Wish or to contribute to this cause, please contact Heather Bertuccelli <hbertuccelli@nc.wish.org>

About Capital Nissan of Wilmington:

Capital Nissan of Wilmington is a leading automotive dealership located in Wilmington, NC. Dedicated to providing exceptional service, quality vehicles, and community engagement. With a commitment to making a positive impact, the dealership actively participates in various charitable initiatives to support and uplift the local community. Learn more: https://www.capitalnissan.com/

About Make-A-Wish:

Make-A-Wish® seeks to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness.

With the help of generous donors and more than 32,000 volunteers worldwide, Make-A-Wish has collectively granted more than 520,000 wishes worldwide, making it the world’s largest wish-granting organization. For more information about Make-A-Wish, please visit https://wish.org/.

