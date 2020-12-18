RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capital Automotive Group of Raleigh has once again opened wide its generous arms through their Capital Cares program, a corporate responsibility program generated by the auto group. Between November 1 and December 15, 2020, a portion of all their vehicle sales at 12 participating Capital locations was given to benefit the local Salvation Army in Raleigh. A total of $46,840 was raised.

Capital Automotive Group has a long history of giving back and has done so by caring for their employees, their customers, and their community. Participating in Meals on Wheels, Toys for Tots, Project Bark, hurricane relief, and many more opportunities to give, Capital Cares has proven that they are more than simply a car dealership.

Entering the last quarter of this dauting 2020 year, many have found themselves without work, unwell, or simply overwhelmed. Capital Automotive realizes this is the perfect time to bolster some encouragement for those who are in the most need. Donating to the Salvation Army is a sure-fire way to give back to the community they serve in an especially practical way.

The Salvation Army will be on site just outside the Capital Automotive Corporate Center, 4900 Leigh Drive, Raleigh, NC at 11 a.m. on December 22, 2020 for presentation of the check.

Many of the dealerships in the Capital group participated in the outreach, including the following:

Capital Chevrolet

Capital Ford

Capital CJD

Capital of Cary

Capital Ford Lillington

Capital Ford Hillsborough

Capital Ford Rocky Mount

Hillsborough CDJR

University Kia

University Ford

University Ford North

University Chapel Hill

For more information about Capital Automotive Group, please visit their website at: https://capitalautogroup.com/

News Source: Capital Automotive Group