JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads announced today that momentum in the Industrial Manufacturing sector continues to build, with August 2026 marking the fourth consecutive month of steady growth in planned capital project activity. Following an upward trend through May, June and July, August saw 160 new planned industrial projects tracked across North America. These projects include new facility construction, expansions and equipment modernization.



Image caption: Industrial Manufacturing Capital Projects Sees Four Month Growth with 160 New Planned Projects in August 2026.

This sustained pipeline of investment signals continued confidence in U.S. manufacturing, with activity spread across key states including Ohio, Alabama, Texas, California, and Indiana.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT TYPE

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 151 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 84 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

New Construction – 36 New Projects

Expansion – 56 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 95 New Projects

Plant Closings – 9 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

Ohio – 16

Alabama – 11

Texas – 11

California – 10

Indiana – 10

Pennsylvania – 9

Wisconsin – 9

Massachusetts – 7

New York – 7

North Carolina – 7

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of August, our research team identified 16 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by SpaceX, who is planning to invest $100 billion for the construction of a processing, warehouse, and storage complex in VERMILION PARISH, LA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in 2027, with completion slated for 2029.

Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects

TEXAS:

Aerospace company is planning to invest $17 billion for the construction of a 100 million sf manufacturing facility in GRIMES COUNTY, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

CONNECTICUT:

Submarine mfr. is planning to invest $5 billion for the expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing complex in GROTON, CT. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

OREGON:

Semiconductor equipment mfr. is planning to invest $1.5 billion for the expansion of their manufacturing campus in TUALATIN, OR by 210,000 sf. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Wire and cable mfr. is planning to invest $1 billion for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in CLAREMONT, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2028.

INDIANA:

Construction equipment mfr. is planning to invest $890 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in LAFAYETTE, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

OHIO:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $750 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facilities in BLUE ASH, OH and HAMILTON, OH.

OREGON:

Biotechnology company is planning to invest $750 million for the expansion of their processing and manufacturing campus in HILLSBORO, OR. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2031.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Sterilization products manufacturer and services company is planning to invest $600 million for the construction of a 600,000 sf processing and distribution campus in SANFORD, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2028.

ALABAMA:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $472 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in LINCOLN, AL. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for Summer 2029.

GEORGIA:

Electrical equipment mfr is planning to invest $185 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 550,000 sf manufacturing and warehouse facility at 580 Raco Pkwy SE in PENDERGRASS, GA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2026.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL SALESLEADS, INC.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at salesleadsinc.com.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries.

Learn more:

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/industry/industrial-manufacturing/

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/blog/

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc