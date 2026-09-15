Food and Beverage Sector Surges to Second-Highest Month of 2026 with 63 New Planned Projects in August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads announced today the August 2026 results for its planned capital project spending report for the Food and Beverage industry, tracking North American facility expansions, new plant construction, and significant equipment modernization projects.



Image caption: Food and Beverage Sector Surges to Second-Highest Month of 2026.

The Firm’s research team confirmed 63 new planned projects in the Food and Beverage sector during August, marking a strong rebound from July’s 51 projects and the second highest month of 2026, trailing only March’s peak of 66 projects. After a mid-year softening through April, May, and July, August’s surge signals renewed momentum in the sector, with activity led by processing facilities at 43 new projects and distribution and industrial warehouse at 28 new projects.

The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news.

Food and Beverage Project Type

Processing Facilities – 43 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 28 New Projects

Food and Beverage Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 17 New Projects

Expansion – 19 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 29 New Projects

Plant Closing – 10 New Projects

Food and Beverage Project Location (Top 10 States)

New York – 7

California – 6

Pennsylvania – 6

Kentucky – 4

Minnesota – 3

New Jersey – 3

Colorado – 2

Illinois – 2

Indiana – 2

Iowa – 2

Largest Planned Project

During the month of August, our research team identified 5 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Philip Morris International, who is planning to invest $1.2 billion for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in AURORA, CO. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

Top 10 Tracked Food and Beverage Projects

MINNESOTA:

Cheese mfr. is planning to invest $135 million for a 120,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing and warehouse facility at 13200 County Road 51 in BONGARDS, MN. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2026, with completion slated for early 2028.

LOUISIANA:

Beverage company is planning to invest $106 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their distribution facility in ALEXANDRIA, LA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NEW YORK:

Global retail chain is planning for the construction of a 1.5 million sf distribution center in WALLKILL, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

KENTUCKY:

Food products mfr. is planning for the construction of a 552,000 sf distribution center at 6630 Lewis Ln. in LOUISVILLE, KY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

IOWA:

Agricultural processing company is planning to invest $56 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in CLINTON, IA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Food and beverage mfr. is planning to invest $37 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility at 1040 Cedar Crest Dr. in BURLINGTON, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

GEORGIA:

Pet food mfr. is planning to invest $32 million for a 301,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their distribution center at 4955 Oakley Industrial Blvd. in FAIRBURN, GA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late Fall 2026, with completion slated for Fall 2027.

PENNSYLVANIA:

Pet food mfr. is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 216,000 sf distribution and cold storage facility at 757 Hellertown Rd. in BETHLEHEM, PA. Completion is slated for late 2026.

TENNESSEE:

Food products mfr. is planning to invest $24 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing and warehouse facility in MT. JULIET, TN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NEW YORK:

Food products distributor is planning to invest $18 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their warehouse facility in GLOVERSVILLE, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries.

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc