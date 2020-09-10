WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capital Pre-owned of Wilmington, ventured into the inception of another new location, this time in Leland, North Carolina.

“Your Hometown Dealer,” as their motto goes, has a new hometown, in addition to their current, dual Wilmington locations in order to spread their vast inventory of all pre-owned vehicle makes and models. And as always, they’ll offer free appraisals and stress-free financing.

“The time was right to expand our vast inventory and set up shop in Leland,” explained Josh Barbour, general manager of Capital Ford. “We are excited about this new endeavor and believe it will benefit the surrounding areas with our knowledgeable, caring sales team and excellent quality vehicles.”

The new location is at 1109 New Point Boulevard, Suite 1, Leland, NC 28451.

Their hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, please contact Matt Allen at: 910-442-4040.

For more information about Capital Pre-owned, please visit their website at: https://capitalpreowned.com/

News Source: Capital Automotive Group