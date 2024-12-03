LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It snowed in East Hollywood on Sunday, November 24, as more than 1,200 gathered at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles for an evening of family fun. The fourth annual Holiday Lighting Festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way included a special appearance by Santa and his chief elf to help kick off the Church’s annual toy drive.



Community leaders addressing the crowd with warm wishes for the holiday season included Chicano Latino Democratic Club President Martin Cruz, and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Nissen.

Talented young dancers from the JessStyle Dance Company entertained the crowd with their holiday-themed performance.

The day was filled with the laughter of hundreds of children bouncing in a giant snowman bouncy house, gliding on the ice-skating rink, riding the Ferris wheel, snacking on holiday treats, and playing in “real snow” – a phenomenon in East Hollywood on the balmy 60-degree afternoon.

As the sun set, the crowd joined in a sing-along of “Here Comes Santa Claus,” and Santa rode down L. Ron Hubbard Way in a horse-drawn carriage. He arrived just in time to help flip the switch, illuminating more than 180,000 holiday lights.

Los Angeles Scientology Churches serve as hubs for like-minded groups and community leaders from throughout the Southland, working together for the betterment of the community.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010. It is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV Channel 320, Scientology.tv, through mobile apps, and via the Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV platforms.

