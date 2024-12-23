CHIAYI, Taiwan, and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 23, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Chiayi City is renowned for its rich culture and vibrant local spirit. The loyalty and unity of the people who defended it during the famous Lin Shuang-wen uprising in the Qing Dynasty earned the city its name: The word “Chiayi” stands for “loyalty and righteousness.” And it was in that vein that the new Ideal Scientology Mission launched, rooted in the values of education, culture, and community spirit.



Scientology Missions form the vanguard of the Scientology religion, providing the full array of basic and introductory Scientology services and Scientology auditing (spiritual counseling). And now joining the ranks of Ideal Missions, the new Scientology Mission of Chiayi is designed to serve as the physical embodiment of Scientology technology in helping all to attain spiritual freedom.

Local leaders and dignitaries joined the Mission’s congregation, community leaders and neighbors to celebrate the dedication of their ideal new facilities in the heart of the city.

Following the traditional dragon and lion dance performance, symbolic of bringing good luck and prosperity, distinguished guests ascended the stage to join Mission Director Mr. Chen Liangguang to celebrate this auspicious occasion: Chiayi City East Mayor, Sun Shifu; Chiayi City Councilor, Chen Jiaping; Special Assistant to the Chairman of the renowned Beigang Chaotian Temple, Chen Yanli; Wu Shangming, president of the Chiayi City Peace Rotary Club; and Dr. Fan Wenxiong, chairman of the Fan Cisheng Art, Culture and Education Foundation and Director of Ophthalmology at Dalin Tzu Chi Hospital, who also serves as chairman of the Taiwan Drug-Free World Association.

Chen Jiaping, Chiayi Councilor, recalled working as the Parent-Teacher Association leader at Lantan Elementary School, where L. Ron Hubbard’s The Way to Happiness booklets were distributed to students’ families to instill simple yet profound moral principles in children and their parents. “I wish to extend my utmost respect to Mr. L. Ron Hubbard. The Way to Happiness helps us reconnect with a moral compass in an increasingly materialistic society. The 21 common-sense principles in this book serve as a valuable guide for daily life, enhancing the quality of life and promoting social cohesion.” He presented the Mission with a Certificate of Commendation “for its outstanding contributions over the years in promoting social ethics and family values. Your work, especially in advocating The Way to Happiness among youth and families, has had a profound positive impact on the Chiayi community.”

Chen Yanli, Special Assistant at Beigang Chaotian Temple, spoke of the challenges society faces, including crime, drug abuse, and the loss of values. “This not only concerns individuals, it directly impacts social harmony and progress. Chaotian Temple holds a significant position in Taiwan’s folk beliefs and has shared numerous interactions with the Church of Scientology, fostering a deep mutual understanding.” Chen emphasized the importance of human rights education, noting that understanding and respect for basic human rights is essential for creating a fair and just society. And she also sees substance abuse as a severe challenge. “We believe that with persistent effort, we can drastically reduce its impact, particularly among youth.”

Dr. Fan Wenxiong, chairman of the Fan Cisheng Art, Culture and Education Foundation, is a physician dedicated to health and quality of life. He spoke of Chiayi’s growth and prosperity. “My family has resided here for generations, with my grandfather Tzu-sheng Fan, a former Chiayi county councilor, actively promoting local culture and economic development. The Scientology Church’s Drug-Free World initiative is a vital platform for creating safer communities. This movement aligns with my mission, as I believe a healthy foundation starts with preventing drug abuse and protecting future generations. We’ve also been dedicated to preserving and promoting local culture, and I am pleased that Scientology’s Truth About Drugs materials serve as a cultural and social advancement tool, helping youth understand the dangers of drugs and empowering them to make the right choices.”

Mission Director Chen Liangguang shared the journey that led to this milestone, beginning with his learning about Scientology through the Scientology Volunteer Ministers’ response to the 2004 South Asian tsunami.

“In the disaster zone, I heard about the selfless dedication of these ministers, who not only provided essential supplies and medical aid, but also gave emotional support and hope. Their spirit touched me profoundly, prompting me to consider ways to give back to society.” He determined to bridge the gap in the Chinese-speaking world, opening a Scientology Mission in a small third-floor apartment. Now, 20 years later, it has expanded to the Chiayi Ideal Mission.

“Our vision is to create a platform where everyone can confidently and comfortably study Scientology techniques to handle life’s challenges and gain confidence and happiness,” said Chen. “We firmly believe in making able people more able, and that good can always become better. With more and more people applying Scientology spiritual technology, society will become more stable, harmonious, and progressive. Over the years, we’ve seen hundreds of people find their path to growth. The Chiayi Ideal Mission is our dedication to this community and a commitment to its future.”

Visitors to the Chiayi Mission are welcome to tour the Public Information Display, featuring multimedia presentations of the basic beliefs and practices of Dianetics and Scientology as well as the life and legacy of L. Ron Hubbard.

As an Ideal Church of Scientology Mission, Chiayi is equipped with every facility needed to provide the full array of introductory Scientology services. These include the popular Life Improvement Courses through which anyone may find workable solutions to common challenges of everyday life—such as how to improve a marriage, successfully raise children, increase personal motivation, and set and achieve goals.

The new Mission also offers seminars on a wide range of topics, including personal efficiency. The Hubbard Dianetics Seminar is based on Mr. Hubbard’s watershed work Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, the bestselling book that reveals the source of one’s nightmares, unreasonable fears and irrational behavior—the reactive mind—and how to conquer it.

Additionally, the Mission provides spiritual counseling, known as auditing, and the Purification Program, developed by Mr. Hubbard to free individuals from the mental and spiritual damage caused by drugs and toxins.

The grand opening of the Ideal Scientology Mission of Chiayi contributed to the record-breaking rollout of new Ideal Scientology Missions opened around the globe in 2024. From Quito, Ecuador, at the geographic center of the globe; to a new Ideal Scientology Mission in the thriving community of McMinnville, Oregon; the timeless blend of alpine charm and Renaissance splendor of Bergamo, Italy; the bustling metropolis of Taichung; the dynamic community of Santo André in São Paulo’s metropolitan region; and finally, Japan’s thriving port city of Osaka. Many more Ideal Scientology Missions are planned across North and South America, Europe and Asia in the coming year.

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. Mr. David Miscavige is the Scientology religion’s ecclesiastical leader. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.

