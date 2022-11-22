FARMINGTON, Conn. and PLANO, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Connecticut Junior Soccer Association (CJSA), the Governing Body for the sport of soccer in the state of Connecticut, has announced a new three year partnership with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports.



Image Caption: CJSA and Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports.

Sports Connect’s partnership with CJSA serves to further the governing body’s mission of providing quality opportunities for its members. The technology solutions provided through this partnership assist athletes, coaches, families, and volunteers.

“We are very excited to secure a partner relationship with Stack Sports that helps provide our members access to innovative technology with best-in-class features that keep their seasons running smoothly year after year,” said Josh Krusewski, Executive Director of CJSA. “With the Sports Connect platform as the official registration partner of CJSA clubs and leagues, we know we have secured a partner who is best positioned to serve our membership and grow the game of soccer in Connecticut.”

As an official partner of Connecticut Junior Soccer Association, Sports Connect will serve as the participation growth platform for both the state office and its member clubs.

“We are proud to partner with Connecticut Junior Soccer Association to help grow participation in the sport,” said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. “CJSA helps inspire its members to achieve their full athletic potential, and Sports Connect is beyond honored to help be an integral partner in this mission.”

Affiliated clubs partnering with Sports Connect will have access to a full suite of features, including industry leading retention insights tools, mobile-first registration, seamless data integration with U.S. Youth Soccer, safety and compliance tracking, professional website designs, secure online payment processing, and much more.

CJSA has long-term goals to continue to expand and serve its membership over the next few years, and believes that Sports Connect is the conduit to help prime this advancement.

When your club is ready to take advantage of the benefits of this new exclusive partnership, contact the Sports Connect team at https://sportsconnect.com/cjsa/.

About Connecticut Junior Soccer Association:

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, Connecticut Junior Soccer Association serves as the governing body of youth soccer in the state of Connecticut. CJSA focuses on supporting and empowering current and future soccer players throughout the state of Connecticut. CJSA is integral in providing a positive and instructional youth soccer ecosystem that keeps players returning season after season.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes.

Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development.

To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

News Source: Stack Sports