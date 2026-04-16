TROY, Mich., April 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), announced today that it has acquired Lauritano Appraisal Services (LAS), a highly respected New York-based residential appraisal firm with more than 30 years of experience delivering high-quality valuation services.



Image caption: Class Valuation.

As of March 16, LAS is operating as a division of Class Valuation, expanding the company’s presence in the Northeast and strengthening its regional expertise in luxury and complex properties. The combined organization provides clients with access to a broader range of valuation solutions, including alternative valuation products, enhanced data and analytics capabilities and new efficiencies through Class Valuation’s technology. All this while maintaining the high standards of service and client relationships that have defined LAS for decades.

“We’ve always focused on delivering high-quality service while staying at the forefront of appraisal efficiency,” said Tom Lauritano, CEO of Lauritano Appraisal Services. “As the industry continues to evolve, partnering with Class Valuation allows us to accelerate innovation, modernize processes and bring our clients into the future of residential appraising.”

“Lauritano Appraisal Services has built a strong reputation for quality, compliance and customer service in one of the most complex appraisal markets in the country,” said John Fraas, CEO of Class Valuation. “With Lauritano now part of Class Valuation, we’re bringing together their specialized knowledge of luxury and complex New York properties with our technology to deliver greater efficiency, consistency and innovation for our clients.”

ABOUT CLASS VALUATION:

Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, optimized processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit https://www.classvaluation.com.

X: @ClassValuation #appraisal #valuation #lending

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Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Class Valuation

elizabeth@depthpr.com

209-774-6555

News Source: Class Valuation