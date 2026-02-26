TROY, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), announced that it is one of the first AMCs to receive access to Collateral Underwriter® (CU®), Fannie Mae’s proprietary appraisal risk assessment tool, marking a significant milestone for appraisal review and risk management.



CU is used by lenders to assess appraisal quality and identify potential valuation risks earlier in the mortgage process. Now, lenders and AMCs can work from a common set of insights, reducing misalignment and unnecessary back-and-forth during appraisal review. This shared framework will lead to fewer surprise revisions and clearer expectations from the outset, creating a smoother, faster experience throughout the entire collateral review process. Earlier insight also supports a more streamlined appraisal review process, with fewer delays tied to appraisal revisions, ultimately reducing time and cost for both lenders and their teams.

Class Valuation expects to integrate CU insights into its overall appraisal review processes in a thoughtful, structured way. The company is reviewing best practices and plans to work closely with key lender clients to ensure alignment on how CU-driven findings are applied within appraisal review expectations, while maintaining strong appraisal quality standards. This shared access creates a new level of continuity between Class Valuation and Fannie Mae, ensuring that appraisal review decisions are informed by the same data and insights, and removing the friction that has historically slowed the process for lenders, appraisers and AMCs alike.

“Access to CU enables us to surface potential appraisal risks earlier, reduce revision cycles and work alongside lenders to drive a more consistent, efficient review process,” said John Fraas, CEO of Class Valuation. “This marks an important advancement for our clients and the industry, reinforcing alignment between Class Valuation and Fannie Mae.”

Class Valuation will continue to engage clients as implementation progresses and will provide additional guidance as best practices are finalized.

