TROY, Mich., May 20, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), announced today that Audrey Clearwater, Senior Vice President of Sales Operations, has been named a Women of Mortgage Tech award winner by Mortgage Women Magazine. The award recognizes individuals who are shaping the future of mortgage technology through innovation, leadership and meaningful industry impact.



Image caption: Class Valuation.

Clearwater’s career has been defined by her ability to bridge operations, revenue strategy and platform execution. In her role at Class Valuation, she leads initiatives focused on CRM intelligence, data analytics, pricing modernization and marketplace evolution, helping the organization scale more efficiently while improving transparency across workflows.

Clearwater has played a key role in embedding structured data into valuation workflows, reducing manual processes, improving data consistency and increasing throughput. Her leadership has also helped lower revision rates and enhance data integrity, enabling faster, more reliable outcomes for lenders.

Beyond her professional impact, Clearwater is deeply committed to developing future leaders. She actively mentors emerging professionals and creates opportunities for women to grow into leadership and technology-focused roles, fostering a more inclusive and forward-thinking industry.

“Audrey’s recognition reflects her unique ability to turn complex systems into practical, high-impact solutions,” said John Fraas, CEO of Class Valuation. “She brings a powerful combination of operational expertise, strategic vision and leadership that continues to elevate our organization and the broader mortgage industry.”

To view the full list of 2026 winners, visit Mortgage Women Magazine’s website.

ABOUT CLASS VALUATION:

Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, streamlined processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit https://www.classvaluation.com.

X: @ClassValuation #appraisal #valuation #lending @mortgagewomen

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Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Class Valuation

elizabeth@depthpr.com

209-774-6555

News Source: Class Valuation