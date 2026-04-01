TROY, Mich., April 1, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), today announced that Amanda Standley, vice president of business development for Bluebird Valuation, a Class Valuation company, has been named a 2026 HousingWire Rising Star. The HousingWire Rising Stars award recognizes emerging leaders under 40 in mortgage and real estate who are leading change and making a meaningful impact on their organizations. This year, 75 young professionals were named to the list.



Image caption: Class Valuation.

Standley, 31, has quickly established herself as a key contributor to Class Valuation’s growth, particularly following the company’s acquisition of Bluebird Valuation. Over the past year, she has helped bridge sales and operations, ensuring clients receive consistent, high-touch service while navigating platform changes and evolving workflows.

Since March 2025, Standley has driven $1.7 million in annual contract value across 104 deals and generated 125 new business opportunities, representing a significant share of her team’s overall production. She also played a critical role in supporting clients through the transition to Class Marketplace, Class Valuation’s appraisal management platform, helping maintain continuity and strengthen adoption during a period of change.

In addition to driving new business, Standley has been instrumental in strengthening key client relationships, including leading one of the company’s largest accounts. Through consistent communication and hands-on support, she has expanded engagement at the branch level and helped increase client adoption and order volume across multiple markets.

Outside of her professional role, Standley is actively involved in her community, serving as director of recruiting for a nonprofit youth football program and mentoring students on recruiting, resumes and personal accountability. She also volunteers as a small-group leader in her church’s youth program.

“Amanda represents the next generation of leaders in valuation; someone who not only drives growth but does so by building trust, solving real problems and delivering for clients at every level,” said John Fraas, CEO of Class Valuation. “Her ability to connect operational execution with client needs has made a measurable impact on our business and on the lenders we serve.”

For a complete list of HousingWire 2026 Rising Stars winners, please visit the HousingWire website.

ABOUT CLASS VALUATION:

Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, streamlined processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit https://www.classvaluation.com.

X: @ClassValuation #appraisal #valuation #lending #HousingWire #HWRisingStars

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Class Valuation

elizabeth@depthpr.com

209-774-6555

News Source: Class Valuation