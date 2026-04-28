TROY, Mich., April 28, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), today announced the official launch of Class Valuation Underwriting Engine (CVUE), an underwriting and appraisal assurance program designed to reduce lender risk, lower operational costs and accelerate loan closings.



Image caption: Class Valuation.

One of the most persistent operational challenges in mortgage lending is reviewing every appraisal received from an AMC or appraiser regardless of the underlying risk score. Manually reviewing low-risk files adds unnecessary time and expense and reduces underwriting throughput. Compounding the issue, roughly one in four appraisals is returned for revision during underwriting, adding an additional one to three days to closing timelines. CVUE addresses these inefficiencies by combining AI analysis and human review to deliver guaranteed appraisals lenders can accept without an internal review.

CVUE covers eligible appraisals with repurchase risk defense and financial protection. By assuming repurchase risk on qualifying files, the program removes an estimated 80% of the appraisal review burden typically placed on underwriting teams, saving lenders roughly $100 per file while freeing teams to focus on higher-risk loans and scale production without adding staff. CVUE also eliminates appraisal revisions and shortens appraisal turn times by an average of two to three days, resulting in faster closings and improved pipeline predictability. These results have been validated through a pilot with more than 20 lenders, including three of the nation’s top 10.

CVUE’s guarantee generally applies to low-risk appraisals, which based on Class Valuation’s data represent approximately 80% of appraisal volume. This includes conforming purchase and refinance first mortgages sold to Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® as well as FHA-insured loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae. All loans must pass Class Valuation’s internal quality control review to qualify.

Getting started is simple with no required technology build-out, IT involvement or drain on your team’s time and resources. Enrolling is a turnkey solution so lenders are up and running with minimal effort.

“For the first time, an AMC is stepping in front of the risk and standing behind its appraisals. That’s what CVUE does,” said John Fraas, chief executive officer of Class Valuation. “After piloting the program, we’ve proven that lenders don’t need to review every appraisal to protect against buyback exposure. Class Valuation assumes that risk on qualifying files, giving lenders certainty of execution, a dramatic reduction in underwriting workload and fewer delays caused by appraisal revisions.”

ABOUT CLASS VALUATION:

Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, streamlined processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit https://www.classvaluation.com.

X: @ClassValuation #appraisal #valuation #lending

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Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Class Valuation

elizabeth@depthpr.com

209-774-6555

News Source: Class Valuation